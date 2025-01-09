Summary The first season of the Apple TV+ original show Severance will be available for free on the Roku Channel for a limited time.

The move aims to attract new viewers to the hit show and attract more users to Apple TV+ before the premiere of its second season.

Season one of Severance first debuted in 2022 on Apple TV+ to widespread critical acclaim.

It's no secret Apple is trying to attract new subscribers to Apple TV+. Last weekend, Apple hosted its first-ever free weekend event for the streaming platform. Now, the Cupertino-based company is making yet another move to attract new viewers and subscribers to the service.

The first season of Severance, the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ original show starring Adam Scott, will be free on the Roku Channel until January 19 (via The Hollywood Reporter). This will be the first time the show has been offered outside of Apple TV+. Roku is touting the event as an "exclusive fan experience."

Severance's second season is debuting on Apple TV+ on January 17, so this is a definitely a ploy by Apple to attract new viewers to the show and new subscribers to Apple TV+. Additionally, fans can check out behind-the-scenes content and a preview of Severance season two as part of the fan experience on the Roku Channel.

Apple is betting on Roku's large user base

It wants more eyes on its show before the premiere of its second season

Roku has a massive presence in the US, with over 90 million users. The Severance fan experience will be available on the Roku Channel's home screen, putting the show front and center for Roku's massive audience.

"Partnering with Apple ahead of the highly anticipated Severance season 2 and being able to create an exclusive fan experience that is available to millions of U.S. households including offering Apple TV+ content outside of the Apple ecosystem, on the Roku Channel for the first time ever is incredibly exciting for us," said Roku's Sweta Patel in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Severance is a dystopian drama created by Dan Erickson and stars Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Brit Lower, Christopher Walken and more. Season one first debuted in February 2022 to widespread critical acclaim. The show's second season is debuting on Apple TV+ on January 17. By putting the first season on the Roku Channel for free with ads, Apple is hoping to generate more interest in the show and subscriptions for Apple TV+.