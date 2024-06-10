Key Takeaways Apple TV+ shines with BAFTA and Emmy wins, setting a high standard for award-winning content.

Apple wasted no time setting the stage for entertainment at WWDC 2024. CEO Tim Cook kicked things off by turning the spotlight on Apple TV+, showcasing the streaming service's impressive arsenal of critically acclaimed content. The presentation boasted Apple TV+'s recent BAFTA and Emmy wins, solidifying its position as a platform for prestigious and award-winning storytelling.

But the real treat came in the form of a sizzling sizzle reel, offering a glimpse into the future of Apple TV+. Fans were treated to first looks at highly anticipated new seasons of shows like the gripping dystopian drama Silo, the mind-bending psychological thriller Severance, and multi-generational family saga Pachinko. The reel also offered tantalizing glimpses of upcoming series like Shrinking, the espionage drama Slow Horses, and the highly buzzed-about Presumed Innocent starring Jake Gyllenhaal, set to premiere later this month.

When will Severance season 2 be released?

Return to Lumon industries in 2025

Undoubtedly the most exciting part of the sizzle reel is the fleeting first look at the highly-anticipated second season of Severance. Filming for Severance season 2 finished earlier this year and though there are some quick new looks at Adam Scott's character Mark Scout, the wait isn't quite over as the show is deep in post-production. Unfortunately, no release timeframe has been confirmed, but a spring 2025 launch for this new season seems likely.

What else does Apple have coming out this year?

New series, returning favorites, and a few films as well

Apple is betting big on legal thriller Presumed Innocent, which is an eight-episode limited series starring and executive produced by Jake Gyllenhaal. Based on the novel of the same name by Scott Turow, the series follows Chicago chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich, who is tasked with taking on a horrific murder case that rocks the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s office to its very core. The series will be debuting later this month and is already generating serious buzz and awards chatter from critics.

In addition, Apple TV+ is expected to release the second season of Silo starring Rebecca Ferguson later this year. Though the streamer hasn't officially named a release date just yet, Ferguson recently commented that the team was "working toward" a 2024 release.

Over on the film side of things, Apple will be releasing films Fly Me to the Moon starring Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson next month, and The Instigators starring Matt Damon in August. More information about these upcoming releases is available on the Apple TV website.