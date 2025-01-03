Summary Apple TV+ will be free this weekend, through Jan. 5 on all devices with the app worldwide.

You can access Apple TV+ on Apple devices, smart TVs, and gaming consoles through the Apple TV app.

The service is home to some outstanding critically acclaimed shows like Silo, Severance, and Shrinking.

If you’ve been thinking about checking out Apple TV+, now is the time. Apple has announced that its streaming platform will be free for the first weekend of 2025, from now through Sunday, Jan. 5.

The service will be free on any device Apple TV+ is available on, such as the iPhone, iPad, Mac, consoles, and smart TVs with the Apple TV+ app. The only thing required to access the service for free this weekend is an Apple ID.

"Apple TV+ is ringing in the New Year by offering an all-access pass to customers all around the world." Apple said in a press release.

Your changes have been saved Apple TV+ Price $9.99 per month Free trial 7 day free trial and 3 months free if you buy an Apple device Simultaneous streams 6 # of profiles 6 Originals Yes Live TV: Limited (There are live sports and some add-on channels offer live TV) Library Apple TV+ Ads No Ad plans No Expand

Related Pocket-lint Awards 2024: Our top phone, tablet, streaming app, and more The 2024 calendar year has been marked with quality tech products from start to finish -- here are the gadgets we love the most at Pocket-lint.

How to use Apple TV+ for free this weekend

The app is preinstalled on Apple devices, and is available on smart TVs

If you've never used Apple TV+ before, don't worry, it's easy to access and setup. If you're on an Apple device, such as an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, the Apple TV app comes preinstalled. Just search for Apple TV in your app library and it will pop up. From there, navigate to the TV+ tab to find all its offerings.

If you're on an Android phone or tablet, the Apple TV app isn't available for download from the Google Play Store. To use the service, you'll need to open your web browser and go to the Apple TV+ website.

You can also access the Apple TV+ app on smart TVs, Roku and Amazon Fire TV sticks, on a Chromecast with Google TV, and on Xbox and PlayStation by downloading the app. If you're on a Windows PC, you can watch Apple TV on its website or download the app from the Windows Store.

To use Apple TV+ on any device, you'll need to sign in with your Apple ID. If you don't have an Apple ID, you'll need to create one, which you can do here.

Related 3 reasons why I use a streaming device with my smart TV I have a smart TV, but here's why I use a streaming device in tandem.

What to watch this weekend on Apple TV+

This is the first time Apple has hosted a free weekend

Apple TV+ is home to some outstanding original programming. Apple’s main goal with this free weekend is to hook you on some of its shows so you’ll fork out the cash for its subscription. This is the first time Apple has done a free preview event like this, outside of offering three months of Apple TV+ for free after you’ve purchased a new device like an iPhone or iPad or a 7-day free trial.

If you’re unsure what to watch, some of Apple’s popular original shows include Silo, Severance, Ted Lasso, Masters of the Air, and Slow Horses. I’m taking advantage of this free weekend opportunity to watch Shrinking, which stars Jason Segal and Harrison Ford. The show recently wrapped up its second season to critical acclaim, so I’m excited to see how it is.

If you try out Apple TV+ this weekend and like it enough to subscribe, the service costs $10 a month. You can also get it through an Apple One subscription, which bundles up to five other Apple services together, starting at $20 a month for the individual plan. The Apple TV+ free weekend is available from now through January 5 and will no longer be available starting Monday, January 6.