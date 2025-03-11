Summary With iOS 18.4 an tvOS 18.4, which are currently in beta, Apple is adding a trio of improvements, starting with a relocated and larger watchlist button.

New section icons have been added, as well as updated fonts across the app. It's also easier to see when new episodes are coming to avoid spoilers.

iOS 18.4 and tvOS 18.4 are expected to fully release sometime in April.

If you’ve been keeping up with season two of Severance , there's a good chance you've been using the Apple TV app a lot more than you have in the past. Now, with iOS 18.4 and tvOS 18.4 releasing soon, the Apple TV app is about to get more user-friendly.

iOS 18.4 and tvOS 18.4 are now in beta, featuring a range of UI enhancements that improve the overall app experience (via 9to5Mac). Apple is now introducing a larger plus button next to feature titles on the app's home page and on show pages, relocating it closer to the play button. This change makes it easier to quickly add shows you like to your watchlist. Previously, the plus button was located in the top right, alongside your profile icon, which made it a bit further out of reach.

New fonts and icons coming to the app

It will now be easier to see when a show is releasing new episodes

Apple has also refreshed the icons and fonts throughout its TV app. Sections like Sports and Movie Spotlight now feature new icons, and the main font throughout the app has received subtle updates, resulting in a fresh but recognizable look.

With this new update, Apple is also streamlining the process of discovering when new episodes of your favorite ongoing shows will air on the Apple TV app. When you check a show that has new episodes upcoming, a banner will appear above its title, letting you know when those new episodes are set to release. For instance, for Severance, it states, "New Episodes Friday." If you're trying to avoid spoilers for a particular show, this will help you stay up-to-date on when new episodes hit the service.

While the changes to the Apple TV app in iOS 18.4 and tvOS 18.4 aren't groundbreaking, they are expected to improve the app's everyday usability. The upgraded font and icons look fantastic, and the enhanced ease of adding shows to your watchlist is a nice addition, along with the new banner that shows when new episodes become available. iOS 18.4 and tvOS 18.4 are still in beta but are anticipated to be released in early April. Recently, the Apple TV+ app launched on Android devices for the first time.