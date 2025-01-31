Summary First-gen Apple TV 4K users are missing out on updates, including neat additions like aspect ratios, signaling the end is near.

For casual users, older Apple TV 4K models will keep working fine with apps despite no updates, but an upgrade is worth considering.

Apple's generous long-term support for Apple TV 4K has been appreciated, but with significant updates missed, it's time to plan for an upgrade.

Believe it or not, the first generation Apple TV 4K dates all the way back to 2017, so it's an ancient piece of hardware in terms of the tech world. Just because it's old, however, doesn't mean it doesn't work. I'm still using a first-gen model, and outside of some hiccups here and there, it works just fine. The biggest issue I run into is sluggish app performance here and there, but it's something a quick restart typically solves.

Performance is one thing, though, and the time to make an upgrade is coming for us all. I already decided to retire my Apple TV 4K, and you should do it too if you're on an older model. The reason for this is that while your device continues to get the tvOS updates, you'll notice it's not adding anything to your model. For example, first-gen owners didn't get any of the cool things added with the tvOS 18.2 update back in December, and second-gen owners even missed out on some of the changes.

Don't be left out

Let me preface that nothing truly ground-breaking has omitted the first-gen Apple TV 4K just yet, but that could change any day now. The updates you're currently missing out on range from niche things like 21:9 ultrawide aspect ratios to personal things like Snoopy backgrounds. I can't really explain why the older models miss out on things like backgrounds, but that's a question for another day.

If you take a look at the December 18.2 update, everything skipped the first-gen Apple TV 4K, and the aspect ratio update only applied to the third-gen model. Again, these aren't major changes that affect the majority of content you watch, but it's enough of a warning sign that indicates the end of the road for the older gens is closer than you might think. This doesn't mean your device will suddenly stop working, but it likely means you won't be getting any cool features from future updates like you would on newer models. For some people, that's not a huge deal, but it's a driving force in why I'm making a change.

I didn't mention the regular Apple TV yet, but if the first-gen 4K is already missing out on updates, then your older models have already been in trouble for a long time. The good news is these devices will continue to work for a long time even after their last updates have come. I'm still using a OnePlus 8 Pro as my phone, so I know what it's like to continue using a piece of tech well after its day in the sun.

If you're happy, keep on using your Apple TV

The good thing is that for most people, the Apple TV device is just something to install streaming apps on that isn't a TV. If that applies to you, then it doesn't really matter if the device misses out on Snoopy backgrounds or additional aspect ratios. Outside of failing altogether, the Apple TV 4K will continue working with your apps.

The major streamers are also continuing to push updates out, so you don't have to worry about your Netflix or Disney+ app going out of date either. I want to stress that even if you have an older Apple TV 4K, as long as you keep your expectations in line, it can still get a lot of mileage. It would be perfect as a secondary device in your bedroom or basement. If you have a home theater setup or something of the sort, you'll want to retire your older model sooner rather than later just so you can take advantage of new features.

Again, these aren't major changes that affect the majority of content you watch, but it's enough of a warning sign that indicates the end of the road for the older gens is closer than you might think.

Considering the first-gen model has been around for close to a decade at this point, the writing has been on the wall for a while. The second-gen was released in 2021, but its time is coming too, since it's missing out on some key functionality with each passing update. If Apple ever gets around to adding Apple Intelligence to their devices, I imagine that'll be a feature exclusive to the third-gen and whatever new generation exists at that point.

Apple surprised me

Nice to see lengthy support

It's something tech companies are getting better at nowadays, but I have appreciated the years of support my Apple TV 4K received from Apple. While things are slowing down now, my device had a good run, and I certainly got my money's worth from it. While the time has come for me to move on, I'll look back on my device with a lot of fondness. In fact, I'm going to keep using it in another room as long as it lasts. I know I'm not going to get the latest and greatest features anymore, but it'll be more than enough for what I need it for.

As long as Apple continues to roll out quality-of-life updates for the device, I'll be more than happy with the support. Although I won't have FaceTime, different aspect ratios, or new backgrounds, that's perfectly okay in my book. However, anybody with an older model Apple TV in their main viewing area, it's time to start considering an upgrade. With a rumored 4th-gen model expected to hit sometime this year, the time could be perfect.

I'm also keeping hope alive for an Apple TV streaming stick. We're long overdue for an affordable option, and since Apple's streaming device is the most expensive on the market, it'd be nice to see something that gets more people in the door. A streaming stick likely wouldn't have all the same functionality the full box has, so don't expect Apple Arcade, a big hard drive, or for it to be as snappy as the real deal.

I'm getting too far ahead of myself here, but with these older generations missing out on key updates, it only makes sense for something big to be around the corner. Considering we're only at the beginning of 2025, there could still be a long wait before Apple officially announces anything.