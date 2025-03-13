Summary Apple TV 4K is faster but pricier than Roku Ultra, which includes certain features for a lower price, showcasing Apple's shortcomings.

I picked up a Roku Ultra on a whim because I was looking for another streaming device. A first-gen Apple TV 4K sits in my living room, and while I plugged the Roku Ultra in there when I got it, I don't think it's going to stay there long-term. Despite being way newer, it still feels like it loads apps slower, and I'd rather have something speedy in my living room. The Roku Ultra will ultimately find its way to my bedroom or basement TV, so it'll still have a home.

While I like the Apple TV 4K better than the Roku Ultra, that doesn't mean Apple does everything better. The Apple TV 4K is by far the most expensive streaming device on the market, but it's not perfect. In fact, the Roku Ultra has some features included for a lower price, and it's sort of baffling that Apple doesn't just copy them. I suppose that's the price I pay for getting the best product, but the Roku Ultra has definitely opened my eyes to a bit of what Apple could do better in future generations.

Roku could teach Apple some things

It's not often you see the person at the top make concessions, but I hope Apple can do it. The Roku Ultra at full price comes in at $100 while the Apple TV 4K has two selections, and those cost $130 and $150. When you couple that with the fact that the Apple TV hardly goes on sale while the Roku Ultra often does, you can find a Roku Ultra for nearly half the price of an Apple TV 4K sometimes. To make matters worse, the Roku can do things that only the most expensive Apple TV 4K can match.

A simple example is the Ethernet port. People like to plug their devices in for added stability in their streams, and a port comes at no extra charge for Roku Ultra owners. Apple TV 4K owners who want an Ethernet port have to splurge for the more expensive $150 option as the $130 model doesn't come with one at all. It's small design decisions like that where I can do nothing but scratch my head. Apple clearly wants to push people to spend more money to get more features, and while I understand that mindset, I don't like it.

Another thing Roku does very well that Apple doesn't is integrate into your household even if you haven't bought fully into the ecosystem. For example, my Apple TV 4K is the only Apple product I own, and while it works well on its own, there's plenty I'm leaving on the table. I can't FaceTime, use my phone as a remote, or even utilize the Find My Remote feature. Instead of having to have my phone nearby to find my remote with the Roku Ultra, I can get up and hit a button on the back of the device to locate my misplaced remote. It's a nice feature that doesn't punish me for not being part of the Apple ecosystem.

These aren't necessarily selling points for getting a Roku over an Apple TV, but it's small things like these that add up and help add more value to your purchase. I still love my Apple TV, but I wish it would do a little more to justify the price I'm paying for it outside of simply being faster than the competition.

I don't want to sound like I'm just dunking on Apple because I think the company does a lot of things right. I love that my Apple TV 4K can play Balatro, and I'm a huge fan of the remote, especially when compared to the almost toy-like feel of Roku's offering. Apple also handles advertisements in a way other streamers don't. A common complaint among Roku owners is the ads you're shown every time you turn on the device. The Apple TV 4K has no ads to speak of, and it's something I didn't think about a whole lot until I started testing out a Roku Ultra. It really is a night and day difference between the two in that area.

Apple wants you to buy Apple

You're rewarded for buying in

If you're somebody without any streaming device but have an Amazon Alexa or Google Home device or two, then you might actually be better off getting a Roku Ultra. Apple only integrates with Apple devices, so it's rather punishing if you're not part of the ecosystem. That's sort of expected with Apple as that's always been the case with them, but it didn't stop me from picking up their streaming box.

Roku doesn't have the same type of restrictions, and a big part of that is likely due to Roku not having a fleshed out ecosystem that includes phones, tablets, computers, etc. like Apple does. In my situation, the Roku Ultra will fit in nicely in my bedroom considering I already have a Google Home device there controlling my lights and Chromecast 4K. If I moved my Apple TV 4K there, I wouldn't have the same experience. Apple fans likely expect this, but it's jarring for me since I'm not fully invested in the Apple ecosystem. I'm still on the fence about doing so too, because I don't like the idea of having to go with one single brand for everything.

The Roku gives me the freedom of sprinkling in Google, Amazon, and yes, Apple products as all of them are supported. If I want to cast something from my Android or AirPlay from an iPhone, I can do that with the Roku Ultra. It'd be nice if Apple threw me the same bone, but that's just not the case as of yet. There is a precedent for stuff like this if you look at the video game industry. After Microsoft dominated during the Xbox 360 generation, the company fumbled its follow up and continued to struggle into the current gen. Now, Microsoft releases games on both the PS5 and Nintendo Switch, so the ecosystem isn't as closed as it once was. I don't know what it'd take for that to happen with Apple, but I hope it does eventually happen.