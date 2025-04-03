Summary Apple TV 4K lacks proper audio support, still needs improvement after consistent updates.

Apple rolls out consistent updates for the Apple TV 4K platform that continue to make it appealing to owners and would-be buyers alike, and for the most part, I'm happy that I own one. A first-gen Apple TV 4K sits in my living room as my main streaming device, and while its age is starting to show a bit, it's still a great device that I plan to use until it simply stops working.

A big part of the viewing experience for me is audio, and that's the reason I have a 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos surround sound setup in my living room. When I pop in a 4K Blu-ray, I know I'm not going to have any issues with my player and receiver taking whatever audio signal exists and sending it through my speakers. Unfortunately, the Apple TV 4K still has that issue, and even though Apple keeps on pushing updates, the problem continues to persist. At this point, I have to wonder if Apple is playing with me.

Apple TV 4K gets lossless audio... for AirPods

The crowd goes mild

Apple's tvOS 18.4 update adds lossless audio for AirPods Max users, which is nice for people who listen with earbuds. I can't say I watch TV like that ever, so it's an update that doesn't do a lot for me. Instead, I'd like to see Apple focus on audio for people with home theaters. The nice thing about having a receiver is that it's able to handle all types of audio formats, ranging from Dolby Digital, Atmos, DTS: X, etc. No matter what I'm playing, I know my receiver can handle it.

I can't say the same thing about the Apple TV 4K as, according to its specs page, it only supports Dolby Digital 5.1, Dolby Digital Plus 7.1, and Dolby Atmos. That covers most popular formats, but the issue is bigger than that. I have a receiver to cover all my bases, so the fact the Apple TV 4K can't do that for me isn't great. It wouldn't be an issue if the Apple TV 4K supported audio passthrough over HDMI, so my receiver could pick up the slack, but that's not the world we live in. Instead, the Apple TV 4K takes my audio and does the work itself, so if it takes a format that's not supported, I get a lesser experience. On top of that, the audio that ultimately does get output isn't Hi-res lossless. Fortunately, this isn't a problem for most people as they likely can't tell the difference, and it might not be worth the hype for many.

My problem with this is the Apple TV 4K is already the most expensive streaming device on the market. The cheaper Roku Ultra supports audio passthrough over HDMI, so there's not a good reason the Apple TV can't do it too. We see Apple keeps on pushing the boundaries, this latest update for lossless audio over AirPods being the latest example. I wish Apple would finally add this update and be done with it, especially since cheaper platforms already have it. I won't hold my breath for this since Apple has had years to implement it, but considering how many updates still come to the Apple TV 4K, maybe it's still in the pipeline.