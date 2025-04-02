Summary Better isn't always better in tech. Price is king: Apple TV is premium, but many cheaper options exist with similar performance.

Let me be clear -- I love my Apple TV 4K, and I tried to replace my ancient first-gen model with something newer, but I've been unable to do it just yet. It does everything I ask of it, and it's still one of, if not the fastest, streamers on the market despite its age. However, it's not a product I can recommend to everybody, and the simple reason for that is its price.

A third-gen Apple TV 4K costs $130 or $150 depending on the model, but both of those prices come in far higher than any other streamer on the market. The Google Streamer and Roku Ultra cost $100, and those are the next two closest in price. For a while, the rumored Sonos streamer was expected to blow past all of those prices, but the product was canceled before it ever saw the light of day. A lot of people make decisions based on price, and considering that the Apple TV 4K hardly ever goes on sale, it's a tough recommendation to friends and family. For people looking for the best of the best, it makes sense, but the casual viewer doesn't typically care about things like picture quality or having the best audio.

Apple TV 4K (2022) Brand Apple Bluetooth codecs 5.0 Wi-Fi 6 Ethernet Gigabit (128GB model only) Storage and RAM 64GB, 128GB $130 at Best Buy $130 at Apple

Better isn't always better

Price is king instead

Apple / Pocket-lint

People often say the Apple TV 4K has the best picture quality of all the streaming devices, and that could very well be true. I'm very happy with mine, and there's nothing it can't do picture quality-wise that I wish it could. The reality is that not everybody has the same expectations. This is evidenced by the sheer number of people who continue to mount their TVs over a fireplace. Nobody who does that doesn't do it with picture quality or the overall viewing experience in mind.

I have an Apple TV 4K, Fire TV Stick 4K Max, and a Roku Ultra, and all of them fill specific niches for me. The Roku Ultra is my bedroom device, the Fire Stick is in the basement, and my Apple TV sits in my living room as my main device. If I didn't already have the Apple TV first, any one of these streamers could be in the living room, and I doubt I'd notice much of a difference. I picked up my Apple TV a few years ago on eBay, so that was how I managed to find one cheaper than a Roku Ultra or Google Streamer. Not everybody wants a used product, and I don't blame them for that. If you want something new, the Apple TV 4K is a tough sell for anybody looking to stay on a budget.

Most people are looking for a cheap and effective way to keep up with their favorite TV shows and movies when they pick up a streaming device, and that's just not an area Apple is competitive in. If the Apple TV 4K dropped its price down to somewhere between $80 and $100, I don't even think there would be a conversation as to what the best streamer is. I don't even know if the Roku Ultra would even exist to be completely honest. The Apple TV 4K is my favorite streamer, but it's hard to say it's actually the best when it's priced the way it is. Coupled with the fact that the average person may not even notice a quality difference, a $25 streaming stick could be the better buy for a lot of people. No, it won't perform better than the high-end Apple TV 4K, but it's close enough.