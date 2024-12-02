Cyber Monday is one last celebration for the Black Friday festivities, and if you made a big TV purchase thanks to a timely sale, go ahead and pick up an Apple TV 4K to enhance the experience.

I've raved about the Apple TV 4K time and time again, so it's no secret I think it's the best streaming device out there. If you have a 4K TV, it'll give it a big boost. For example, you can leave behind the slow speeds of a smart TV UI and really flex the power of your new TV. If you act fast this Cyber Monday, you can grab the Apple TV 4K directly from Apple's website and get a gift card to spend on something else.

Get a $25 gift card with your Apple TV 4K

A hefty discount for a good device

Apple TV 4K (2022) Brand Apple Bluetooth codecs 5.0 Wi-Fi 6 $129 at Apple

The Apple TV 4K doesn't go on sale all that often, so it's important to pull the trigger when the time comes. Although it's not truly on sale, the Apple Store is offering a $25 Apple Gift card with the purchase of one, so it brings the price down to $124 for the 128 GB version. The 64 GB version's price drops down to $104 with the same $25 gift card applied.

If you pay with an Apple Card, the gift card's total is rolled into the checkout, and you get your savings right away. Buying it without an Apple Card charges you for the full price and the gift card is emailed to you once the Apple TV 4K is shipped or ready for pickup. The deal runs through December 2, so now's the time to make the leap if you're still on the fence.