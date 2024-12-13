Summary The new Apple TV 4K is arriving just in time - the wait has paid off.

The third-generation Apple TV 4K was released in late 2022, and there's been plenty of speculation about a successor since then. The iterations were typically on a two-year release cycle, so while we're cutting it a bit close, rumors indicate the wait might not be for much longer.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a new Apple TV could be introduced in 2025. This will come alongside another generation of the HomePod mini, so it's a nice two-for-one deal if you want upgraded audio with your home viewing experience. As somebody who is still sitting on a first-generation Apple TV 4K, this is a perfect time for an upgraded model to arrive. The newest updates often skip my device completely, and given the timeline Apple has for releasing new models, I've just been waiting for a fourth-generation model, and it looks like I'm finally being awarded for my patience.

I initially picked up an Apple TV 4K to try out Dolby Atmos on Apple Music. For my needs, a used first-generation model fit my needs, but I couldn't imagine what would happen next. The Apple TV 4K let me fully ditch my smart TV UI, which I suddenly recognized as slow and sluggish thanks to the snappy speeds of Apple's device.

While I rave and rave about it, it's very clear my device is growing long in the tooth, and it's in dire need of an upgrade. With things like additional aspect ratios and even Snoopy backgrounds being locked behind newer models, the days are numbered for the first generation.

If the Bloomberg report is accurate, there's a lot to look forward on the horizon. Perhaps the biggest thing is the new processor rumored to power the new hardware.

The big bombshell revealed in the report is the Proxima chip that will power the next-generation Apple TV 4K. With this just being a rumor at this point, it's tough to pinpoint exactly how much of an upgrade it'll be, but Bloomberg reports it's been in development for several years, and it could eventually be implemented into future iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

With the Apple TV 4K boasting gaming capabilities through Apple Arcade, it makes sense to have a powerful chip housed inside. While the fourth-gen model isn't likely to ever challenge your Xbox Series X or PS5 for home console dominance, an upgraded processor would help out in a big way.

Outside of gaming, a powerful processor would speed up the already snappy Apple TV 4K. Speaking from experience, even a first-gen model is a huge upgrade from a smart TV UI, and you'd be shocked at how slow going back to the TV feels. I'm sure there would be a similar feeling going from my model to a fourth-generation with this processor, and I'm excited to see the leaps that can be made.

To be clear, the Apple TV 4K is my favorite streaming box, but that doesn't automatically mean it's the best value. There is steep competition from Roku, Google, and Amazon, and depending on what you're looking for, Apple isn't the best choice. A foolish decision, at least in my eyes, is Apple's reluctance to release a streaming stick. You can find an Amazon Fire stick for under $30 on sale quite often, and if you just want a nice way to stream shows and movies without dealing with your TV's UI, it's much better value than what Apple offers.

The recently released Google Streamer is a strong competitor, and a big reason for that is the lower price tag. An Apple TV 4K costs either $130 or $150 depending on the storage size, and the Google Streamer only costs $100, even though it's a simple streamer. While it's not a huge difference, it's enough to drive people toward Google, especially if they aren't already entrenched in the Apple ecosystem. A competitive price would make the 4th-gen much more appealing to anybody on the fence.