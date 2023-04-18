With Apple expected to announce the Reality Pro AR/VR headset during the WWDC23 event in June, everyone is asking the obvious question - why do I need that headset? That's something Apple is reportedly trying to answer.

According to a new report Apple is already keen to make sure that it has a way to try and compel people to spend upwards of $3,000 on the new headset at a time when even people inside the company are said to be wary of it and whether it can recreate that "iPhone moment."

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple "is racing to build a trove of software and services for its upcoming mixed-reality headset, seeking to win over potentially wary consumers with apps that use the device’s novel 3D interface." It goes on to say that Apple is already working on apps that will focus on gaming, fitness, and collaboration tools. On top of that, services for watching sports are also part of the plans according to unnamed sources.

Interestingly, Gurman says that some of Apple's plans include trying to adapt iPad apps to work in virtual and augmented reality. "Users will be able to access millions of existing apps from third-party developers via the new 3D interface," Gurman says citing people who asked not to be named for obvious reasons.

Those apps will reportedly include Safari as well as apps that offer calendaring, contacts, and file management not to mention email, maps, and messaging. There will be more, too, with a stock-tracking app even getting in on the act. Gurman also believes that the iPad's Freeform app for team-based collaboration will be included as well.

Apple is thought to be working on a version of its Books app that will allow people to read in VR. A camera app is also being considered so people can take snaps using the cameras built into their headsets.

Fitness, of course, is another focus. "Apple is also working on a version of its Fitness+ service for the headset, which will let users exercise while watching an instructor in VR," the report adds.

With Apple expected to unveil the Reality Pro headset at the WWDC23 event on 5 June we can expect to learn more then. It's likely that Apple will then give developers time to work on their own headset apps before releasing it to the world later.