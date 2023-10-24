Key Takeaways Apple offers a trade-in program for both Apple and some non-Apple devices. You can get an estimated value for your device and choose between store credit or an Apple Gift Card.

The trade-in process is straightforward - you must provide device information, log out of your iCloud account, and back up your data. You can mail your device or bring it to an Apple Store.

The trade-in value of your device depends on factors like age, specific model, storage, specifications, and condition. Apple accepts trade-ins for iPhones, Macs, iPads, and Apple Watches but not accessories like AirPods or Apple Pencils.

Getting a new phone or any other electronics is always a thrilling experience. You get to unpack it, see all the new bells and whistles that come with the new device, and generally play around with something new and exciting.

However, after the initial excitement wears off, you're still left with one small problem: the one sitting in your pocket, purse, or desk for the last few years - your old device. What should you do with the old one now that you have a brand-new gadget to enjoy?

What to do with your old tech?

Some people tend to chuck it in a drawer somewhere just in case, and some throw it away (remember to recycle your electronics if you do). Of course, you can also pass it on to a child or a friend.

You also have to remember that your older tech still has quite a lot of value left in it. Electronics do not age as quickly as they used to, and a two or three-year-old phone or a PC is still in its prime.

So you can also sell your older device and get some money back from it. Of course, selling it on your own is how to get the most money back, but some people don't have the time or patience to do it. If you're not into that, you can also opt for a trade-in program and exchange your older device for a discount on the new one.

How does Apple Trade In work?

One of the most popular trade-in programs is offered by Apple. It works in an extremely straightforward way. When buying a new device on Apple's website, you can opt in to trade your current device for a new one. Interestingly, Apple offers trade-in for Apple devices and even some manufactured by other producers (although their trade-in value is much lower than comparable Apple products, so keep that in mind).

Apple

Once you check that you want to trade in your device, you'll need to provide more info - its serial number and the state of the device. Based on this preliminary info, Apple will provide you with an estimated value of your phone. If you agree to go along with the trade-in, you can also choose how to get that value - either as a store credit towards your new device or as an Apple Gift Card.

The rest of the trade-in process is really straightforward. With your new device, you'll receive instructions on getting your device ready for trade-in. You can either mail it in or bring it to the Apple Store. You'll need to log out of your iCloud account and back up your data, but you'll get an email with detailed instructions on how to do all that, if that sounds unfamiliar.

After bringing the device to the Apple Store or mailing it in, you'll have to wait around 2–3 weeks for your device to be examined and the final trade-in value to be confirmed. That's the end of the process - after another 3–5 days, you should get your credit or a gift card.

What devices are eligible for a trade-in?

Apple's trade-in program is robust and offers credit for many devices. The no-brainers are that you can easily trade in your iPhones and Macs, the two main categories of products that Apple sells - but that's not all.

Other Apple products are eligible for trade-in. The two other big groups of devices that make the Apple ecosystem so robust are iPads and Apple Watches, which can be traded in. If you want to freshen up your ecosystem, you can get store credit for almost every part of it.

Remember that Apple allows you to trade in still-supported devices - which means they still get OS updates. If your device is already EoL, you won't be able to get any store credit for it.

Products from Apple that cannot be traded in are mostly accessories, such as AirPods, Apple Pencils, AppleTV, or HomePod. With these, the only official way to go is to recycle them, so if you want to get some money out of your older Apple accessories, eBay or sites like that are the way to go.

Interestingly, Apple also allows you to trade in some Android devices, mostly from Google or Samsung. So if you want to switch from Android to iOS, you can do that while getting some store credit to boot. However, remember that Android phones' value in Apple's trade-in program are quite low, and you can get much more when selling them elsewhere.

It's also worth noting that even if your device is not eligible for a trade-in with Apple, the company offers free recycling for your electronics. This might not be worth it if you have a device that Apple does not accept, as you can get some money out of it elsewhere. If you're making a switch from quite a venerable machine, this might be the easiest and most hands-off recycling process available.

Which Apple devices are worth the most when trading in?

When trading in your Apple devices, their value depends on a few factors. The most obvious one is their age - generally, the older the device, the less valuable it is. However, some additional factors impact their price:

Specific model - iPhone 14 Pro Max will generally be more valuable than iPhone 14, even though they were released at the same time.

- iPhone 14 Pro Max will generally be more valuable than iPhone 14, even though they were released at the same time. Storage - iPhone 14 with 512GB of storage will be worth more than the same phone in the same condition with 128GB of storage.

- iPhone 14 with 512GB of storage will be worth more than the same phone in the same condition with 128GB of storage. Specifications - this applies mostly to Macs. There are many variants of CPUs, GPUs, and RAM available, and each of these will impact the trade-in price.

- this applies mostly to Macs. There are many variants of CPUs, GPUs, and RAM available, and each of these will impact the trade-in price. Condition - this mostly applies to your iPhones, as cracked or significantly scratched screens will fetch a much lower price than phones in pristine condition, but this also applies to all the other devices as well.

What is my iPhone worth in Apple Trade-In?

Here are the values of all iPhones eligible to trade in. As you can see, the most valuable now is the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but you can still trade in even the venerable iPhone 7.

iPhone 14 Pro Max - Up to $650

- Up to $650 iPhone 14 Pro - Up to $570

- Up to $570 iPhone 14 Plus - Up to $470

- Up to $470 iPhone 14 - Up to $430

- Up to $430 iPhone SE (3rd generation) - Up to $160

- Up to $160 iPhone 13 Pro Max - Up to $580

- Up to $580 iPhone 13 Pro - Up to $480

- Up to $480 iPhone 13 - Up to $370

- Up to $370 iPhone 13 mini - Up to $320

- Up to $320 iPhone 12 Pro Max - Up to $450

- Up to $450 iPhone 12 Pro - Up to $360

- Up to $360 iPhone 12 - Up to $250

- Up to $250 iPhone 12 mini - Up to $200

- Up to $200 iPhone SE (2nd generation) - Up to $80

- Up to $80 iPhone 11 Pro Max - Up to $300

- Up to $300 iPhone 11 Pro - Up to $250

- Up to $250 iPhone 11 - Up to $200

- Up to $200 iPhone XS Max - Up to $170

- Up to $170 iPhone XS - Up to $140

- Up to $140 iPhone XR - Up to $140

- Up to $140 iPhone X - Up to $120

- Up to $120 iPhone 8 Plus - Up to $90

- Up to $90 iPhone 8 - Up to $60

- Up to $60 iPhone 7 Plus - Up to $50

- Up to $50 iPhone 7 - Up to $40

What is my Apple Watch worth in Apple Trade-In?

You can also trade in your Apple Watch. You'll get the most credit if you decide to cash in your Apple Watch Ultra (1st gen), but the trade-in program accepts devices as old as the Apple Watch 4.

Apple Watch Ultra - Up to $380

- Up to $380 Apple Watch Series 8 - Up to $190

- Up to $190 Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) - Up to $120

- Up to $120 Apple Watch Series 7 - Up to $155

- Up to $155 Apple Watch Series 6 - Up to $115

- Up to $115 Apple Watch SE (1st generation) - Up to $90

- Up to $90 Apple Watch Series 5 - Up to $90

- Up to $90 Apple Watch Series 4 - Up to $60

What is my Mac worth in Apple Trade-In?

With Macs, prices will vary significantly, as these devices are much more varied in specs than Apple Watches or iPhones. Generally, you'll get the most money out of your top-spec Mac Studio, but each category will have a lot of variation depending on your device's processor, GPU, RAM, and storage.

Mac Studio - Up to $1415

- Up to $1415 Mac Pro - Up to $1250

- Up to $1250 MacBook Pro - Up to $1090

- Up to $1090 MacBook Air - Up to $615

- Up to $615 iMac Pro - Up to $575

- Up to $575 iMac - Up to $480

- Up to $480 Mac mini - Up to $465

- Up to $465 MacBook - Up to $145

What is my iPad worth in Apple Trade-In?

You can also trade in your iPads. The iPad Pro will be the most valuable for now, but remember that the price below is for the newer iPad Pro models. You can also expect to trade in your 2018 or 2020 versions, and they'll fetch a lower price. The same applies to other iPad models - many variants under the same name often vary regarding their trade-in price.