For the first time since 2010, a company not named Samsung is the smartphone market leader. For the first time, it's also Apple on top. Despite an early report from the International Data Corporation (IDC) revealing global smartphone shipments have declined 3.2% year-over-year to 1.7 billion units in 2023, Apple has taken Samsung's long-stable spot.

While a first for Apple, Samsung's decade-plus run hasn't technically been undisputed. For example, in 2020, Huawei briefly surpassed Samsung as the leading smartphone manufacturer in the second quarter and debatably might have stayed if not for the US tightening trade restrictions with China.

"Not only is Apple the only player in the Top 3 to show positive growth annually, but also bags the number 1 spot annually for the first time ever. All this despite facing increased regulatory challenges and renewed competition from Huawei in China, its largest market. Apple's ongoing success and resilience is in large part due to the increasing trend of premium devices, which now represent over 20% of the market, fueled by aggressive trade-in offers and interest-free financing plans," said Nabila Popal, a research director with IDC's Worldwide Tracker team.

Still, these sales reflect an incredible accomplishment for Apple, especially when comparing the company's range against Samsung's. Aside from the 2022 iPhone SE, Apple focuses on "Pro" and "Max" flagships with each generation release, where Samsung (along with other Android manufacturers) offer many midrange and budget devices. Of course, the iPhone 15 series just adopted the universal USB-C charging standard, with Apple leaving behind its Lightning port. That transition could also account for a greater appeal or case to finally buy the iPhone.

In what experts say is driven by macroeconomic challenges and elevated early inventory, 2023 trends are interesting in terms of both market-leading reign shifts and sales, marking the lowest full-volume in a decade. With the fourth quarter of 2023 seeing 8.5% year-over-year growth, however, the market seems to have cemented recovery in 2024.

Plus, with an increase in AI features, ever-improving cameras, and upcoming launches -- like the Samsung Galaxy S24 making its debut this week -- the smartphone industry is entering an exciting time; one where it will be interesting to see if it's still Apple-picking season.