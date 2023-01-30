Apple may be about to snap its iPad in half as soon as next year.

Rumours of Apple planning an iPad that you can fold in half persist, with one well-connected analyst now reporting that he expects a release to happen in 2024.

Apple hasn't yet entered the foldable market, whether that's a phone or tablet. Recent rumblings had pointed to Apple choosing the latter as a way to test the water and refine its foldable technology before using it on its most important product. Now, Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects that to happen pretty soon.

Kuo took to Twitter to say that he is now expecting a 2024 launch for a foldable iPad. What's more, he says that it will include a carbon fibre kickstand that will allow the tablet to be propped up when in use. By incorporating carbon fibre it's agreed that Apple will be able to keep the weight down while retaining rigidity.

Kuo says that he is "positive about the foldable iPad in 2024" and adds that he expects the model to "boost shipments and improve the model mix" for Apple.

Kuo also believes that Apple's 2023 iPad refreshes might not happen at all, and if they do we shouldn't expect them until much later in the year. "There may be no new iPad releases in the next 9012 months," he says before adding that the next iPad mini refresh won't hit mass production until the first quarter of next year.

It isn't immediately clear what the first foldable iPad will have to offer or how large it will be. But previous claims by The Elec among others have Apple choosing 20 inches to start. However, their timescale has historically been much further into the future - most believe that the foldable iPad won't arrive until 2026 at the earliest.