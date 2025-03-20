Summary There's no HDR support or local dimming on the Studio Display

The 60Hz refresh rate can limit your gaming experience

The overpriced Studio Display lacks HDMI ports and height adjustability

When the first Apple silicon iMacs were introduced, we had to say goodbye to one of the most beautiful displays that Apple had ever made. The stunning display on the 27-inch Retina 5K iMac is a thing of beauty and something that's sorely missing from the current iMacs.

Apple realized that plenty of people still wanted a 27-inch 5K display to use with their Mac, so when the Retina 5K iMac was discontinued, the Studio Display launched. Apple's 27-inch 5K display is still a thing of beauty, but it comes with a hefty price tag.

When the Studio Display first released, you could just about persuade yourself that paying $1,600 for essentially the same display in a Retina 5K iMac was worth the money. However, there are multiple reasons why Apple's Studio Display just isn't worth it anymore.

The Studio Display doesn't support HDR content

You're paying $1,600 for an SDR monitor

There's a lot that the Studio Display does well, but there's also a surprising amount that it doesn't do. For starters, there's no support for HDR content in a $1600 monitor. For context, this is a feature iPhones have had since the iPhone X way back in 2017.

Part of the reason why the Studio Display doesn't support HDR is that there's no local dimming.

The LED backlight always emits some light, so it's not possible to produce the deep blacks needed for HDR content. The Studio Display also only reaches 600 nits of brightness, so there isn't really enough range for HDR content. Don't worry, though; if HDR is an issue, you can always upgrade to the Pro Display XDR instead for a cool $5,000.

The Studio Display has a 60Hz refresh rate

More NoMotion than ProMotion