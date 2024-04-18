Key Takeaways Apple's AirPlay is now available in select North American hotels.

It allows wireless sharing from iPhone or iPad to the hotel room TV.

Select IHG properties offer AirPlay support, with over 60 properties already equipped, and more to come.

Apple's AirPlay wireless streaming standard is now available for use at select hotels across North America, the company has announced in a new blog post.

"Users can automatically connect to the compatible LG hotel TV in their guest room and the hotel’s Wi-Fi network by scanning a unique QR code on the screen. Once connected, guests can share almost anything on the big screen in their hotel room directly from their iPhone or iPad," says Apple.

The AirPlay streaming standard is similar to the popular Chromecast protocol offered by Google. In short, it allows you to wirelessly beam content from your iPhone, iPad or Mac computer directly onto a bigger screen, as long as the screen supports the protocol as well.

For the time being, the select hotels offering AirPlay functionality are properties of IHG Hotels & Resports. This includes Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts.

Apple says that more than 60 IHG properties across North America are now equipped with AirPlay support, "with others to be added in the coming months."

The process of getting AirPlay up and running in your hotel room appears simple enough. A simple QR code will not only connect your Apple device to the hotel's LG TV, but it'll also automatically connect you to the hotel Wi-Fi in the process.

Apple says that multiple devices can be scanned via the QR code, so the functionality isn't limited to a single person. Thankfully, the company appears to also be taking privacy and security seriously, stating that any connection to the TV is erased on check out.

IHG

The wait is finally coming to an end

Apple first announced its intention to outfit hotel rooms with its AirPlay standard back at WWDC 2023. We expected the rollout to begin not long after the conference, but it was ultimately delayed until now.

Hopefully we don't have to wait too much longer for the feature to expand to more countries, and to more hotel brands. In an ideal world, every hotel across the board would support not only AirPlay, but also competing standards like Chromecast and Miracast.

For now, a full list of supported hotels can be found on the IHG website.