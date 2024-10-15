Key Takeaways Apple has just announced the long-awaited seventh-generation iPad mini.

The new device arrives with the A17 Pro chip, a new 128GB base storage configuration, Apple Pencil Pro support, among other additions.

The iPad mini 7 is available now for pre-order at $500, with general availability slated for October 23.

In a surprise move, Apple has announced the long-awaited refresh to its popular iPad mini tablet. This seventh-generation mini is equipped with the new A17 Pro chipset, which makes it Apple Intelligence-ready from day one. Other notable changes include Apple Pencil Pro support, a new base storage configuration of 128GB, a faster USB-C port, and Wi-Fi 6E support.

iPad mini (7th generation) Apple's 7th generation miniature-sized iPad, complete with an A17 Pro chip for full-fledged Apple Intelligence support. Brand Apple Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Operating System iPadOS 18 Ports USB-C (10Gbps) Display type 8.3-inch 2266 x 1488 LCD Price $500, $600, $800 Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, optional cellular 5G Colors Space gray, starlight, purple, blue Weight 0.65lbs (293g) Wi-Fi, 0.66lbs (297g) Cellular SoC Apple A17 Pro Front Camera 12-megapixel ultra-wide Rear Camera 12-megapixel wide Dimensions 7.69 x 5.3 x 0.25-inches (195.4 x 134.8 x 6.3mm) Expand $500 at Apple

The iPad mini 7 is available now for pre-order now and will officially release on October 23 for a starting price of $500. This base configuration ships with 128GB of internal storage. Colorways include a choice of blue, purple, starlight, and space grey, with the blue color replacing the outgoing pink from the iPad mini 6.

The iPad mini 7 looks to be a fairly minor upgrade overall

The design remains the same, with only the internals receiving a refresh

Externally speaking, Apple's new iPad mini 7 looks just about identical to the outgoing iPad mini 6, which was released in 2021 and represented a major overhaul of the iPad mini design language.

The general size and dimensions remain unchanged, with the only physical difference being the new blue colorway and the updated purple hue on offer. Rather, it's what's on the inside that counts: a fairly substantial spec bump that brings Apple's mini-sized tablet up to par with the rest of its portable lineup.

We first saw the A17 Pro chip debut in last year's iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and it holds the distinction of supporting the Apple Intelligence suite of AI features. Of course, we're still waiting for the first of these AI tools to land in customers' hands, but iOS 18.1 is expected to land before the end of October.

The new 128GB of base storage is long overdue, as is the ability to spec the device up to a higher 512GB configuration. Wi-Fi 6E and a new 10GBps USB-C port are also welcome upgrades, as is the support for Apple's Pencil Pro stylus.

For better or worse, the iPad mini 7 appears to ship with the same display as its predecessor -- an 8.3-inch 2266 x 1488 pixel resolution LCD panel. The lack of an upgraded 120Hz fast refresh rate is expected, given the new iPhone 16 series also lacks the feature. It's unclear whether Apple has addressed the 'jelly scroll' issue of the iPad Mini 6, which sometimes causes a strange wobbling effect to occur while scrolling.

The prospect of a dedicated Apple hardware event to cap off 2024 now seems less likely

We might see the company stealthily drop some M4-based MacBooks before the end of the calendar year

The majority of rumors and leaks indicated that Apple was preparing a dedicated hardware keynote to launch the iPad mini 7, alongside new M4-powered MacBooks, a new M4 iMac, and possibly even a redesigned Mac mini.

However, given Apple's modus operandi with regard to the iPad mini 7, it seems more likely that we'll instead receive additional surprise product announcements from the company.