Does your Apple device need repair? Choosing to repair your Apple device is a budget and environmentally-friendly solution over simply replacing a damaged device with a new one. Apple's solution to make repairs to its products more accessible is the Self Service Repair program.

After launching in 2022, the program recently expanded to a total of 33 countries, with Canada on track as the 34th sometime in 2025. Understanding the costs of a repair through Apple's Self Service Repair program and possible alternatives helps you make an informed decision, primarily since Apple isn't known for giving people the best price. This program's entire repair pricing list can be found on Apple's Self Service Repair Store.

Nevertheless, here's a breakdown of what you can expect when repairing your device as Apple intends.

Every repair is impossible without tools. Well, it's possible in theory, I suppose, but taking it apart may be easier than getting it back together.

Renting tools can be the most economical way to repair your device. Apple charges $49 for a seven-day tool rental. The rental tool kits come with every tool Apple uses at the Genius Bar to complete a specific repair, all in two conveniently massive pelican kits weighing in at 79 pounds. You'll have seven days to complete your repair and return the tools to Apple upon receiving them.

Unless you're running your own repair shop, conducting repairs regularly, or are an extreme fan willing to spend a few thousand on tools from Apple, you're probably best sticking with the far more affordable rental option. However, if you do decide to buy, tools and materials range from a few cents for adhesives, screws, and plastic adhesive cutters to hundreds of dollars for a display press or heated display removal fixture. Tools can be bought on the same page as selecting a rental tool kit here.

Apple's repair guides are designed specifically for its tools.

Some have challenged Apple's tool selection as overkill, mainly when using massive presses and fixtures. If you have tools you want to use at home, you might be able to leverage those. The only challenge is that Apple's repair guides are designed specifically for its tools.

Companies like iFixit also sell tool kits and offer differing repair guides to Apple to make repairs more approachable. For example, tools for an iPhone 13 Pro battery replacement cost around $83, minus any optional tools you may have or not want, and plus any miscellaneous items iFixit doesn't sell, but you likely have at home, like a hairdryer, packing tape, and coffee filters.

Cost of parts

Watch for that return part credit

At the time of writing, Apple's Self Service Repair program offers parts for select iPhones, Mac desktops, Mac laptops, and the Apple Studio Display. Apple doesn't make it easy for you to get pricing on parts for any other product but iPhones.

To determine the cost of a replacement part for a Mac desktop, Mac laptop, or Apple Studio Display, you must have a valid product serial number bought in the same country where you're ordering the part. iPhone pricing is the only exception where you can view pricing without a serial number.

Most major components, such as iPhone displays, batteries, and cameras, have two prices: The price you pay and the price you could pay if you return the original part to Apple.

Apple's pricing is also confusing. Most major components, such as iPhone displays, batteries, and cameras, have two prices: The price you pay and the price you could pay if you return the original part to Apple. Interestingly, the iPhone bottom speaker and Taptic Engine don't have this pricing scheme. Components that do have this two-tier pricing have a 'replaced part return credit' listed in grey text under the much larger listed price. I can't help but feel it's a little misleading.

Mac pricing is significantly higher, with most parts costing hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars.

Expect to pay less than a hundred dollars for more minor repairs like the bottom speaker and Taptic Engine. At the same time, more major repairs like cameras and displays also cost hundreds. Perhaps the most popular repair, a battery, costs about one hundred dollars without the returned part credit and half that with it. As you may expect, Mac pricing is significantly higher, with most parts costing hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars. In many cases, the returned parts credit brings that price down to a more reasonable price point.

What does Apple's Self Service Repair program cost?

Too much

Sourcing parts and tools from Apple has the benefit of knowing you're getting good, genuine parts from the manufacturer. You also have the advantage of following exactly how Apple-certified technicians complete repairs, which is a total confidence boost. However, as with anything Apple, you pay a premium for that experience.

At the same time, trusted third parties like iFixit can be a solid alternative for tools and parts sourcing, which allows you to save some money and make the repair more approachable. When going with Apple's Self Service Repair program, expect to pay over one hundred dollars just for a battery repair between the tool rental and battery with the return part credit. The pricing goes up dramatically from there.