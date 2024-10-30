This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Key Takeaways The new MacBook Pro has M4, M4 Pro, or M4 Max chip options with upgrades in RAM and storage options.

Pricing for the entry-level M4 MacBook Pro starts at $1600.

The MacBook Pro design remains unchanged, retaining the same look as models from previous years, just with a new space black color.

Apple has officially revealed the M4 MacBook Pro. This is Apple's third Mac announcement from this week, following the colorful M4 iMac and pint-sized M4 Mac Mini .

The new MacBook Pro features an M4, M4 Pro, or M4 Max chip. The 14-inch entry-level model includes a 10-core CPU/10-core GPU. The 14-inch M4 model starts at $1,600, the base 14-inch M4 Pro model starts at $2,000, and the base 14-inch M4 Max model starts at $3,200. The base 16-inch M4 Pro model starts at $2,500 and features a 14-core CPU/20-core GPU.

MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4, 2024) Apple's new MacBook Pro comes packed with performance thanks to the new M4 chipset inside. It also has support for Apple Intelligence. Operating System macOS CPU M4 10-core CPU GPU M4 10-core GPU RAM 16GB, 24GB, 32GB Storage 512GB, 1TB, 2TB SSD Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch, 3024 x 1964 pixel resolution Colors Space black, silver Weight 3.4lb (1.55kg) Price 1600 Brand Apple Webcam 12-megapixel Center Stage camera Expand

Storage-wise, the MacBook Pro starts at 512GB, but it can be upgraded to up to 8TB of SSD storage. RAM starts at 16GB and can be kicked up to 128GB if you select the M4 Max chip. This is an upgrade from last year when the base model M3 MacBook Pro started at 8GB of RAM. It’s nice to see Apple making 16GB the starting point instead of 8GB across its the refreshed Mac lineup, including the MacBook Pro, the iMac and the Mac mini .

The MacBook Pro's color options are space black and silver, with space gray no longer available. The new M4 MacBook Pro models are available for pre-order now and release on November 8th.

The MacBook Pro's design remains unchanged -- it's just got an M4 chip now

Apple sticks to the design it introduced in 2021

Other than the hardware changes outlined above, the 14-inch and 16-inch M4 MacBook Pro look identical to last year’s M3 series MacBook Pro. Apple first introduced the current MacBook Pro design in 2021 when it released the MacBook Pro with an M1 Pro chip.

Internally, the M4 chip has a 10-core CPU/10-core GPU and the M4 Pro can be figured up to a 14-core CPU/20-core GPU. The M4 Max can be configured up to a 16-core CPU/40-core GPU. Apple says the MacBook Pro with M4 delivers 3.4x faster 3D rendering in Blender compared to the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1. It also says the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Max is up to 1.6x faster than the 16-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro when it comes to video processing performance in Topaz Video AI.

The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models feature a Liquid Retina XDR display. The 14-inch model has a 3024 x 1964 pixel resolution, while the 16-inch model has a 3456 x 2234 pixel resolution display. Both are mini-LED backlit, with an XDR max brightness of 1000 nits, and an HDR max brightness of 1600 nits. Apple has also introduced a new nano-texture display option, which offers up to 1000 nits of brightness for SDR content. It costs $150 to add. ProMotion is on all models for a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The M4 MacBook Pro has three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, an SDXC card slot, a headphone jack, and a MagSafe 3 port. The M4 Pro and M4 Max models feature three Thunderbolt 5 ports instead of Thunderbolt 4.

Of course, the new M4 MacBook Pro models are designed and built to support Apple Intelligence , which recently launched alongside macOS Sequoia 15.1. The M4 chipset has a speedier Neural Engine to process Apple Intelligence tasks faster and smoother. Previous M-series MacBook Pro laptops also support Apple Intelligence.