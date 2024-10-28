Key Takeaways The new M4 iMac features an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and double the RAM at a $1,300 base price.

All bundled accessories now feature USB-C ports instead of Lightning for charging.

The M4 iMac comes in new colors, but is visually similar to the M3 model, which was released alongside the 2024 iPad Pro.

The first of Apple's long-rumored M4 Mac upgrades has arrived.

The new base iMac with an M4 chip features an 8-Core CPU and a 10-Core GPU, but it's configurable to a 10-core CPU/10-Core GPU. The entry-level model costs $1,300, while the higher-end M4 iMac starts at $1,500. Regarding spec upgrades, the RAM has been doubled to 16GB over the 8GB the previous version offered (it's configurable up to 32GB).

24-inch M4 iMac Apple's 24-inch iMac is back and is nearly identical to its M3 counterpart. The only major differences are its more powerful chip and new colours. Operating System macOS CPU M4 8-Core CPU GPU M4 8-Core GPU RAM 16GB, 24GB, 32GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB SSD Display (Size, Resolution) 24-inch 4.5K Retina display (4480 × 2520 pixel resolution) Camera 12-megapixels Colors Blue, purple, pink, orange, yellow, green, silver Memory 16GB, 24GB Ports 2 Thunderbolt/2 USB 4 ports (4 Thunderbolt ports in higher-end version) Price 1,300 Expand $1300 at Apple

Storage clocks in at 256GB to start, but the all-in-one desktop can also feature a 512GB or a 1TB SSD, as long as you're willing to pay a premium. The camera has also been improved with a 12-megapixel sensor that features Center Stage support . This time, all bundled accessories like the Magic Trackpad, Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard feature USB-C instead of Lightning charging ports, a long overdue change on Apple's end.

The M4 Mac comes in several bright new colors, including, yellow, orange, pink, green, purple, blue, and silver (the new green is by far my favorite new color). Of course, because the new iMac features the M4 chip, it also supports Apple Intelligence, which means it supports features like enhanced Rewrite, Photos search, Notification summaries and more.

Apple's new iMac is available to pre-order now starting at $1,300 and releases on November 8th.

Like the last iMac, but with a more powerful chip

Even the display is the same

Close

Beyond the above changes, the M4 iMac looks identical to its M3-powered counterpart (just like the jump from the M1 iMac to the M3 iMac a few years ago), including its still great-looking 24-inch 4.5k display. Unfortunately, only the more expensive, higher-end 10-Core CPU/10-Core GPU version of the 24-inch iMac offers four Thunderbolt 4 ports, with the entry-level model offering two USB-C/two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

The 8-Core CPU/8-Core GPU version features two Thunderbolt ports and two USB 4.0 ports. Finally, there's now a new nano-texture version of the iMac that costs an extra $200. Apple's iPad Pro (2024) was the first device to release with its M4 chip. Later this week, Apple is expected to launch a new M4-powered Mac mini and MacBook Pro.