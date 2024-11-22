Key Takeaways Apple reportedly plans to introduce LLM Siri, a more conversational and advanced version of its digital assistant.

Siri will be able to have back-and-forth conversations, similar to what you can do with Gemini Live and ChatGPT.

LLM Siri will replace the current version of Siri and could launch in 2026.

With iOS 18.1 , Apple launched Apple Intelligence into the world, bringing AI features to the iPhone and its other devices . iOS 18.2 is poised to bring ChatGPT integration with Apple Intelligence, giving Siri a helping hand when needed. However, Apple is looking to go further with Siri's AI capabilities and catch up with its competitors.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is working on developing a more conversational digital assistant version of Siri, similar to what Google has done with Gemini Live and OpenAI's ChatGPT . The assistant, reportedly dubbed "LLM Siri," will use more advanced large language models (LLMs) to allow for back-and-forth conversations with Siri.

Apple is behind its competitors in AI

Apple's move here to expand Siri's capabilities is unsurprising considering that its biggest AI space competitors already have working AI chatbots that users can use today. With iOS 18.2, Siri will get additional features thanks to ChatGPT integration, but not as far as being a live chatbot you can have a natural conversation with.

LLM Siri will be able to converse more humanly, handle advanced tasks, and have the ability to use App Intents to interact and control third-party apps. It will also tap into existing Apple Intelligence features, too, like summarizing and writing text. Bloomberg says Apple could officially announce these plans next year, but that it doesn't intend to integrate LLM Siri until the Spring of 2026, a year and a half from now.

Apple is currently testing its new Siri as a separate app on iPhones, iPads, and Macs, but when it releases, it will replace the current version of Siri. It seems Apple could do the same thing it did this year with Apple Intelligence with its Siri update. This means the company will likely announce it but won't roll it out at the same time as the new iPhone launch. I'm looking forward to Apple releasing a major overhaul of Siri, but 2026 is still a long way away.