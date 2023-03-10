Apple continues to work on moving the Face ID camera and sensors underneath the iPhone's display, according to a new report. But those who had hoped that the iPhone 15 would benefit from that technology will be left sorely disappointed.

A new report suggests that while Apple continues to work on the technology, it's still a good long way from being ready to be added to a shipping iPhone. In fact, the under-display Face ID has reportedly been "pushed at least a year to 2025 or later."

That's according to display analyst Ross Young who has proven to be reliable in the past. According to a tweet, Young believes that Apple has had to delay the new Face ID placement because of sensor issues. It isn't clear what that actually means in terms of what Apple is specifically struggling with, but it's a clear indication that it is struggling.

The report was in response to a tweet that showed concept images of what future iPhones will look like based on Young's own display claims of the past. It was previously thought that Apple would be able to put the Face ID technology underneath the display by next year, 2024, while keeping a hole-punch design for the selfie camera. It isn't clear what Apple would have done in terms of the Dynamic Island feature, but it seems unlikely that Apple would ditch it having implemented it with the iPhone 14 Pro lineup.

This report comes just days after Apple was also reported to be trying to put the Touch ID fingerprint scanner beneath the display as well, with that thought to be ready for the iPhone within the next two or three years. It isn't thought that Apple would do away with Face ID as a result of Touch ID's return, however.