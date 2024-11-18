Key Takeaways Apple is considering designing its own TV set, pending the success of its upcoming smart home display.

Apple's smart home display will be able to control smart home products like lights and thermostats, and support Siri and Apple Intelligence.

Apple is looking to compete with Google and Amazon in the smart home market.

Apple TV is already in the homes of millions of users around the world, but the Cupertino-based company is considering taking its TV aspirations to the next level.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is "evaluating" the idea of making an Apple-branded TV set once again. However, Apple's decision to go forward with its own TV set could be determined by how its upcoming smart home display does.

Last week, Bloomberg reported that Apple aims to release a new smart home display early next year. The device would control smart home products in your household, such as lights, thermostats, and security cameras, essentially serving as a smart home hub. It's also expected to support video calls, be integrated with Siri, and support Apple Intelligence.

What will Apple's smart home hub look like?

It could resemble the old iMac G4

Apple / Pocket-lint

The hub is expected to have a 6-inch display similar to an iPad and be wall-mountable. It was previously reported it would be about the size of two iPhones side by side, and its appearance could be a call back to the iMac G4. You'll also be able to browse the web, stream music, and access your notes and calendar apps on the device. If its initial smart home hub does well, Bloomberg notes that Apple is considering a version with a larger display and a robotic arm.

Apple's intent with this smart home hub is to compete with Amazon and Google, which both already have a firm footing in the smart home market. It's unclear how much Apple's smart home hub will cost, but Amazon's Echo Show 8 is $150, while Google's Nest Hub Max is $230. So Apple could be looking to price it somewhere in that area.

That leads us back to Apple's TV set ambitions. If Apple's new smart home hub succeeds, it's possible an Apple-branded TV set could happen as the company looks to expand its in-home offerings. Apple is also reportedly releasing a second-generation AirTag mid-next year with increased privacy, a new wireless chip, and better range.