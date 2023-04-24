It's almost certain that Apple will announce its long-awaited mixed reality headset - thought to be called Reality Pro - during its WWDC 2023 keynote address in June. There are so many rumours and alleged playtests of the device that bookies have likely stopped taking bets on it.

Now then, it's more about fleshing out the details and that includes some of the minor specs - such as the charging format Apple is likely to adopt.

According to Apple expert Mark Gurman, the Apple Reality Pro headset will not charge through USB-C - even though the company is in the process of switching every other device category in its line-up to exactly that. Instead, it'll have a new proprietary connector - one that attaches to the headset magnetically.

Yet another proprietary Apple charger

Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman claims the cable will sport a "round tip that inserts magnetically". This will connect the headset itself to an external battery that you keep in a pocket. The connector will need to be rotated to "lock it in" and will therefore prevent accidental uncoupling during use.

USB-C won't be jettisoned entirely as there will be a second cable that will handle data. It's not entirely clear as yet how the battery itself will be recharged. It is likely that it will fall under the EU ruling that comes into effect next year, which states all "portable" devices be charged by USB-C (and/or wirelessly).

Apple apparently decided to adopt an external battery for its forthcoming AR/VR product in order to reduce weight on the head and shoulders, and improve comfort. It remains to be seen if the chosen solution is elegant enough to compensate,

What to expect with Apple Reality Pro

Apple's Reality Pro headset will allegedly cost north of $3,000 when it releases in the coming months, although it is believed it won't be just for developers and business use.

Indeed, recent reports suggest that there will be a major focus on gaming for the mixed reality headset, with claims that it will be able to play the vast majority of iPad apps and games. Just who will be willing to part with that kind of cash for the privilege of playing Angry Birds in an AR space is yet to be determined, though.

It is said, however, that the experience could impress. At least one cynical tester was reportedly "blown away" by a hands-on session they had with the device. And Apple executives have been swayed by the release schedule, after previously wanting to delay launch until there was a more affordable version in the near future.

We'll find out for real during WWDC 2023, with the keynote scheduled for 10am PDT on 5 June. We will bring you all the final details as they are revealed and other rumours and notes beforehand.