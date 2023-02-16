Apple's highly anticipated mixed-reality headset will reportedly make its debut at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June, according to anonymous sources cited by Bloomberg. The headset was previously rumoured to release this April.

Read: Apple's Reality Pro headset sounds intense

Thought to be called Reality Pro, the mixed-reality headset is expected to cost around $3,000. It could feature dual 4K displays and cameras that allow for advanced tracking and controller-free input. But you will reportedly need to carry the battery in an external pack.

In terms of software, Reality Pro will supposedly run on xrOS with an iOS-style interface that relies on finger pinches and voice commands for interaction. The operating system is expected to boast various health features and upgraded versions of existing Apple experiences, such as full-body avatars during FaceTime calls. There may even be an easy way to create apps using Siri.

The Reality Pro will reportedly be aimed at creators and enthusiasts, although rumours also suggest that Apple is working on a more affordable headset that could cost around $1,500. Keep in mind the company has been developing its mixed reality technology since around 2015, and the debut of this headset - which combines virtual and augmented reality - has been a long time coming.

Read: Apple reportedly plans a cheaper AR/VR headset

It would also mark Apple’s first major new product category since it began selling smartwatches in 2015. One can't help but wonder if the headset’s high cost could limit its consumer appeal, but nevertheless, Apple seems to be determined to launch it this year. Expect it to be a flagship, hallmark device, with Apple's other hardware updates continuing to be iterative and minimal.

Finally, Apple was rumoured to be working on standalone AR glasses, but that work is now postponed. Bloomberg described the glasses as "less cumbersome" than the Reality Pro, but said they require "technological sophistication" beyond what’s available.

Read: Apple's AR/VR headset will cost $3,000+ as details leak

For more about Apple Reality Pro, including all the reports and leaks about it from the past eight years, see Pocket-lint's guide: Apple Glasses: The story so far on Apple's AR headset.