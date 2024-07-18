Apple has released all of its public betas, including iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, and macOS Sequoia, offering a sneak peek of what's coming ahead of the final public release. Apple's updated operating systems for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and MacBook will eventually include Apple Intelligence AI, but the feature isn't available yet in the public beta.

The tech giant has announced that Apple Intelligence features will come to all future public betas, but there's a hardware limitation on Apple Intelligence. It will only be available in future public betas for Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Max models and M1 or later. Still, they bring new but not as exciting features to your Apple devices, such as RCS support for iPhones, new hiking features for Apple Maps, and additional customization options.

Before you download a public beta for yourself and your devices, you should first know what you're getting into. Remember that a beta is the testing phase of an operating system, so there will be glitches along the way. You also won't be able to access all the features of the public beta all at once. The new features will get rolled out over time, so that the developers can track their implementation. With all that said, here's how to install the public betas so you can look at what Apple is offering this fall.

Installing the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 beta

RCS support, new home-screen customization options, and new apps

The iOS 18 beta is packed with new home screen customization features, RCS support for cross-platform messaging with Android devices, new photo search options, and much more. Here's how to install the iOS 18 public beta and see all the new features for yourself. Before we get started, below are all the iPhone models that will support the iOS 18 public beta:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (second-gen or later)

Here is the list of iPads that are compatible with the iOS 18 public beta:

iPad Pro (M4)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (third-gen and later)

iPad Pro 11-inch (first-gen and later)

iPad Air (M2)

iPad Air (third-gen and later)

iPad (seventh-gen and later)

iPad Mini (fifth-gen and later)

If you have any of these iPhone models and wish to install the public iOS 18 beta, here's what to do:

Make sure you have at least iOS version 16.8 or later installed. You can check this by going to Settings > General > About and checking the iOS version. If you aren't already, you'll need to be signed up for the Apple beta program. If you're not signed up, head over to beta.apple.com and sign up. Make sure you're logged into your Apple ID on the device you want to use the beta for. Now you can install the beta. Head over to Settings > General > Software Update. You should see a new option for Beta Updates. Tap on it. Choose iOS 18 Public Beta for iPhone, or the ipadOS 18 Public Beta for your iPad. Return to the previous screen, and tap Update Now.

That's all you need to install the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 public beta.

Installing the watchOS 11 public beta

A new Vitals tool, improved fitness tracking, and a new sleep tracker

Apple's watchOS 11 public beta brings several of the new Apple Watch features we saw at WWDC 2024 this year. The watchOS 11 public beta includes the new Vitals app which uses your Apple Sleep watch metrics for a better understanding of your health, and a new translation app, and more fitness tracking options for everyone. Here's how to install the watchOS 11 public beta to take a look at what's ahead.

To run the watchOS 11 beta, your companion iPhone must be running the iOS 18 beta. Head to the Watch app. Tap General > Software Update. Tap Apple watchOS 11 Public Beta Tap Back to return to previous the screen and prompt the software update. Tap Download & Install and agree to the public beta's terms of service.

Now you just have to wait for the watchOS 11 beta to finish installing.

Installing the macOS Sequoia public beta

iPhone mirroring, window tiling, and new Notes features

In addition to the iOS 18 and watchOS 11 public beta, Apple also has released the public beta for macOS Sequoia. The macOS update brings iPhone mirroring to the MacBook, along with an automatic window tiling feature, similar to the one that existed for Windows machines with Windows 7. If you want to test the new features on your Mac, here's how to install the macOS Sequoia public beta test:

macOS Sequoia will only run on these Macs: MacBook Air (2020 and later)

MacBook Pro (2018 and later)

iMac (2019 and later)

Mac Mini (2018 and later)

iMac Pro (2017 and later)

Mac Pro (2019 and later)

Mac Studio (2022 and later) Similar to downloading the public beta for the iPhone, iPad and WatchOS, you'll need to be signed up for the macOS beta as well. Head over to beta.apple.com and sign up for macOS Sequoia. On your Mac, go to System Settings. Click General, and then Software Update. Click the "i" icon next to "Beta Updates." In the window that pops up, click "Off." Click "macOS Sequoia Public Beta" and then click "Done." Agree to the macOS Sequoia terms.

Now you just have to wait for macOS Sequoia to finish installing and restart your Mac.

FAQ

Q: What should I do before installing an Apple Public Beta?

Before installing a beta test of an operating system, make sure you back everything up onto an external storage device. Betas come with their own risks of system errors, and you'll want to make sure you have everything important backed up in case.

Q: Who can participate in the Apple public betas?

Anyone with a valid Apple ID can participate in any Apple Public Beta. All you need to do beforehand is use your Apple ID to sign up for Apple's beta program at beta.apple.com

Q: When will testing begin for Apple Intelligence?

While Apple Intelligence will be available in the macOS Sequoia public beta, iOS 18 public beta, and watchOS 11 public beta, it's expected to be a feature available until autumn 2024.