Key Takeaways Apple revamped its Photos app in iOS 18 with improved navigation and organization.

New features resemble Google Photos but make reliving memories easier.

The Photos app now offers a customizable experience with a unified view, organized collections, and a personalized carousel.

At Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), the tech giant announced a long list of updates to iOS, promising an improved and more customizable experience on iPhones. One of the apps getting a new look and feel is Apple's Photos app. In fact, Apple says this is the "biggest Photos redesign ever."

The new app offers revamped navigation, organization, and customization. The new features and tools feel a lot like what's already available in Google Photos, but it works well in Google Photos, so Apple users should be excited about this update. As a whole, the new features make it easier to relive memories by showing you your older photos and also make it easier to search and find specific content. Here are all the new Photos features coming to iOS 18.

Related WWDC 2024: The 7 biggest announcements from Apple's developers conference iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, Vision OS 2, and more -- this year's event is packed with announcements.

A cleaner, more organized platform

Close

The most significant change in iOS 18's Photos app is the new unified view. Now, there will be a photo grid at the very top, and your library organized by themes below. The grid at the top is where you will search for specific dates, months, and years. You can also use a filter button to narrow it down to specific types of content. For example, you can filter out screenshots if you want to get rid of some of the clutter that takes away from your memories.

Beyond the new layout, iOS 18 will also keep your photos organized more logically, making them easier to navigate. The collections found below the grid are automatically created based on topics like people, favorite memories, specific trips, and more.

There's also a "Recent Days" feature, which will order photos by each day while filtering out clutter like photos of receipts. That puts the focus on photos you actually want to see and relive, as opposed to less exciting material. This section will autoplay all of the photos at the very top. You can swipe between recent days to see previous collections as well. On top of that, you can view each collection as a collage and easily share it with others with a tap.

Related Apple Photos tips and tricks: Storing, editing and sharing your iPhone photos This feature guides you through how to get the most out of the Apple Photos on your iPhone, including all the tips and tricks we have found.

Apple already added the ability to find a specific person in your library, but now you can also see groups together. You will be able to more easily find family photos or photos of your groups of friends. Plus, a new Trips section will gather together your travels and autoplay the content as you browse through them.

One of the themes throughout WWDC was customization, and the Photos update stays right on theme, allowing you to personalize your Photos experience.

One of the themes throughout WWDC was customization, and the Photos update stays right on theme, allowing you to personalize your Photos experience. You can reorder your collections, prioritizing the topics most important to you.

Finally, for yet another view of your content, you can swipe right from the grid to discover a new carousel that highlights your best content. Photos that you've favorited will show up here, but the carousel is also customizable, so you can choose what shows up. Apple says that the carousel will surprise you with new photos each day, so you can rediscover your photos instead of losing them in the abyss of your camera roll.