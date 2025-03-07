Summary Apple has confirmed its "more personalized" version of Siri has been delayed, saying "It's going to take us longer than we thought."

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently reported that a more conversational Siri has been pushed back, possibly to iOS 20.

Apple initially revealed more personalized Apple Intelligence features for Siri at WWDC 2024, such as Personal Context and Onscreen Awareness.

If you've been looking forward to a more advanced version of Siri thanks to Apple Intelligence , it seems you'll be waiting a lot longer.

In a statement to Daring Fireball, Apple spokesperson Jacqueline Roy confirmed that the Cupertino-based company will be rolling out "a more personalized Siri" to users in the "coming year" and that it's taking "longer than we thought." This news comes just days after Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that conversational Siri may not be revealed at WWDC 2025, and it could be delayed past the launch of iOS 19 to iOS 20.

Here is the full statement from Apple spokesperson Jacqueline Roy (via Daring Fireball):

"Siri helps our users find what they need and get things done quickly, and in just the past six months, we've made Siri more conversational, introduced new features like type to Siri and product knowledge, and added an integration with ChatGPT. We've also been working on a more personalized Siri, giving it more awareness of your personal context, as well as the ability to take action for you within and across your apps. It's going to take us longer than we thought to deliver on these features and we anticipate rolling them out in the coming year."

What features are delayed?

Personal context and Onscreen Awareness are likely

When Apple first debuted Apple Intelligence at WWDC 2024, it showed off more advanced personalized features coming to Siri, namely Personal Context and Onscreen Awareness.

With Personal Context, Siri can comb through important information, including emails, messages, files, photos, and more, and swiftly find out what you need. At WWDC 2024, Apple demonstrated Siri retrieving a photo a user had of their driver's license and extracting the number from it when they needed to fill out a form.

Another highlight feature from WWDC 2024 was Onscreen Awareness, which allows Siri to understand what’s happening on your screen and take specific actions. Apple showed off the example of a friend texting you an address and using Onsceen Awareness to ask Siri to add it to their contact card.

Apple also showed off deeper in-app integrations coming to Siri, such as being able to take actions across multiple apps, like moving a note you've taken into an email. It's unclear what Apple means by "in the coming year" for these personalized Siri features and whether that means an iOS 19 release or even further down the road. In the Android world, Google is moving full steam ahead with the release of Android 16, which in on track for a June release.