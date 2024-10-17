Key Takeaways Apple announced PayPal will be available through Apple Pay next year in the U.S.

U.S. customers will be able to view their PayPal balance using their PayPal debit card in Apple Wallet.

Klarna, payment plan options are also available now for users on iOS 18.

If you're an iPhone user, there's a good chance Apple Pay is a big part of your daily life. Whether it's paying for public transit, buying a coffee, or getting gas, Apple Pay makes transactions quick, seamless, and secure.

To expand Apple Pay's usability, Apple announced in a new blog post celebrating 10 years of Apple Pay , that it will be integrating new "buy now, pay later" options in Apple Pay, as well as integrating PayPal next year.

Apple says starting next year "customers in the U.S. will also be able to see their PayPal balance when using their PayPal debit card in Apple Wallet, giving them greater visibility and confidence when shopping." Being able to use your PayPal wallet on Apple Pay will be extremely convenient for users who use PayPal daily to maintain and transfer funds.

There is no word yet on when or if PayPal integration with Apple Pay will be available outside the U.S. next year.

New payment plan options are also arriving in Apple Pay

With Apple Pay Later gone, Apple is adding new installment plan options from different companies

Apple

In June, Apple discontinued its own "buy now, pay later" service called Apple Pay Later . The service let qualifying customers split a purchase made using Apple Pay into four equal interest-free payments over six months.

Affirm payments plans became available in the U.S. through Apple Pay last month with the launch of iOS 18. Competing service Klarna has announced it is available now through Apple Pay for customers in the U.S. and the U.K., with service in Canada coming "in the future." To access either Klarna or Affirm payment options, users on an Apple device with iOS 18 can select "Other Cards and Pay Later Options," when checking out with Apple Pay.

Apple says Apple Pay is used by "hundreds of millions of consumers" around the world in 78 markets.

As someone who uses Apple Pay daily, it's hard to think of somewhere that doesn't accept Apple Pay now. More variety and options for paying with Apple Pay is never a bad thing. Also, as a frequent PayPal user, I'm excited to see Apple Pay offer integration with PayPal starting next year.​