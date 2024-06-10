Key Takeaways The new Passwords app is key for digital security, rivaling popular managers like 1Password and LastPass.

It's coming soon. It'll be fully featured, organizing and securing passwords with a clean interface.

The Passwords app highlights Apple's commitment to data privacy.

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 has always been a breeding ground for surprises. This year is no exception. While much of the focus was on updates across Apple’s software suite, the Cupertino giant also unveiled a new app that might just become your new favorite daily driver: the Apple Passwords app.

Slated for release with the upcoming major software updates -- iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and visionOS 2 -- this app promises to help us manage our digital keys. At its core, the new Passwords app is an evolved iteration of the iCloud Keychain service, which was historically tucked away in the Settings menu of Apple devices. Apple’s decision to carve out a standalone app positions it as a heavyweight contender against renowned password managers like 1Password, LastPass, and Bitwarden.

Passwords is a fully-featured standalone app

Coming soon to iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Vision Pro

So, what can this new app do? For starters, it organizes and secures passwords, passkeys, and other sensitive information more intuitively. The app introduces a well-structured interface with a new navigation column on the left side, allowing users to swiftly sift through various categories such as website passwords, Wi-Fi passwords (a fresh addition), and passkeys. This feature is particularly noteworthy as it brings a level of specificity and user customization that was previously lacking.

Users can also generate strong, unique passwords directly within the app, and it supports importing passwords from third-party services.

Apple also highlighted that the Passwords app would maintain the existing features of iCloud Passwords. This includes shared passwords, verification codes, and a note field for additional details on each entry.

The real standout of this announcement might just be how it positions Apple in the ongoing dialogue about digital security and data privacy. With increasing concerns around data breaches and online security, having a robust, integrated solution from a trusted provider like Apple could sway users to consolidate their digital security needs under the Apple umbrella.

Apple's new Passwords app will likely officially launch later this fall with iOS 18.

For those eager to try out this new app, the Passwords app will be available with the next big updates to iOS, macOS, and visionOS. Based on Apple’s typical release schedule, public betas could roll out as early as July, with official software releases likely in the fall. I suspect the Passwords app is poised to become an essential fixture on Apple devices.