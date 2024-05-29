Key Takeaways Apple won't offer MacBooks with OLED screens until at least 2026.

That's despite demand for OLED displays in laptops is projected to grow by 37%.

Apple's staggered launch is likely due to using different OLED screen suppliers.

It seems at this point it's unanimous: Apple has found great success with the launch of its new 13-inch OLED iPad Pro. Those who have the devices in their hands noticed a difference immediately. It is the kind of upgrade that spurs more people to buy, even if they just bought the last iteration in 2022. In short, the new fidelity and clarity of the screen brought new life to Apple's flagship tablet. All of this begs a rather obvious question: What is the holdup on offering MacBooks with OLED screens?

New reports started circulating this week that it will be at least a few years until Apple offers the upgraded screens on its laptops. Tech analyst Ricky Park of Omdia was the first to break the news, claiming that Apple will not be able to capitalize on the success of the OLED iPad until 2026 at the earliest.

According to Park, Apple is "highly likely to incorporate OLED into its MacBook Pro models as early as 2026." He said this move could "spark a significant surge in OLED demand within the notebook market, potentially reaching over 60 million units by 2031."

Omdia added that Apple's launch is following a trend that is seeing an explosion in the demand for laptops with higher quality screens: "Demand for OLED displays in mobile PCs is projected to grow by 37% CAGR [compound annual growth rate] from 2023 to 2031. This surge reflects the trend that many brands are increasingly integrating OLED panels into their premium notebooks and tablets."

Related M3 MacBook Air vs M2 MacBook Air: What's the difference? Apple has released its M3 MacBook Air and it's natural to be curious if the M2 MacBook Air is now obsolete. It's not and here's why.

Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M4) $1299 at Apple

Is Apple spreading itself too thin to launch both devices?

And, if not, what's the hold up?

On its face, it doesn't make a lot of sense for Apple to be two years behind the OLED iPad Pro with the MacBook Pro. Not only does this kill momentum and excitement that it created with the tablet, but it gives Microsoft time to try and play catch-up or even surpass the Cupertino company. Though it does appear there is some rationale for why Tim Cook doesn't appear ready just yet to announce the MacBooks with the better screens.

Apple had to go with a different supplier for the 13.3-inch OLED screens because LG Display was too busy developing what has since become the OLED iPad Pro.

Last year, the website The Elec reported that production officially began on an OLED MacBook Air. However, Apple had to go with a different supplier for the 13.3-inch OLED screens because LG Display was too busy developing what has since become the OLED iPad Pro. Cook's company turned to Samsung Display.

This could be the key to the holdup. It's possible Samsung Display simply wasn't ready to get up to speed by 2024 or 2025. In essence, Apple has spread itself too thin and now has to stagger the release of what will essentially be a new line of its flagship products.

The final reason that all of this has been staggered is likely because Apple is planning on two different kinds of MacBook OLED screens. 9to5Mac previously reported that the new MacBook Airs will be equipped with the older 6th-generation OLED technology, compared to the MacBook Pros, which will come with the same 8th-generation OLED screens that the iPad Pros possess.

All of this explains why Apple wasn't ready to come to market with the new and improved MacBooks alongside their new and improved iPads. The cost appears to be the most obvious driver at the heart, especially when talking about a less impressive display for the MacBook Airs.

One has to wonder whether saving money on production and not being better prepared with its parts suppliers is worth killing its momentum rather than seizing the moment.