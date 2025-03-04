This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Summary Apple has announced the new M3 iPad Air starting at $599, claiming it's 2x faster than the M1 iPad Air.

The M3 iPad Air is available for pre-order now, and launches March 13.

A new Magic Keyboard with a function row and easy access features will also be released.

Tim Cook recently hinted that something was in the air, and it turns out it was the new iPad Air and iPad.

Apple has officially introduced the M3 iPad Air. The tablet retains the same starting price as the previous M2 iPad Air, with the 11-inch model starting at $599 and the 13-inch model beginning at $799. Apple asserts that the M3 iPad Air is twice as fast as the M1 iPad Air and 3.5 times faster than the iPad Air with the A14 Bionic chip. Apple didn't compare the M3 iPad Air to last year's M2 model, likely due to their similar performance levels.

A new 11th-generation iPad was also announced, getting an upgrade to the A16 chipset and double the amount of starting storage, going from 64GB on the 10th generation to 128GB on the 11th generation. Unfortunately, since the new 11th generation iPad only has the A16 chipset, it does not support Apple Intelligence, but according to Apple, it is a 50 percent performance improvement from the A13 Bionic iPad. The 128GB 11th generation iPad starts at $349.

The M3 iPad Air and 11th generation iPad are available for pre-order now and will launch on March 12.