Apple News is a handy app for keeping up on what's going in the world, and it could soon serve as your go-to source for dinner ideas .

Apple has revealed that with the release of iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 in April, it will launch Apple News+ Food for Apple News+ subscribers. This new section will highlight articles on restaurants, healthy eating, kitchen essentials, and more, along with thousands of recipes you browse and prepare at home.

Apple News+ Food will only have content from Apple News+ publishers. Apple hopes to have over 30 publishers on board when it launches. Currently, 20 publishers are part of the testing period, including popular brands such as Allrecipes, Bon Appétit, Food & Wine, Good Food, and Serious Eats.

The Recipe Catalog has over ten thousand options

What's for dinner?

Apple / Pocket-lint

One of the standout features of this update is the Recipe Catalog, which will let Apple News+ subscribers browse tens of thousands of recipes they can prepare at home. Users can filter recipes, such as breakfast, dinner, or dessert, depending on what they're looking for. One of the filters that looks particularly appetizing to me is meals in under 30 minutes or less.

"With the new Food feature, users will be able to find stories curated by Apple News editors, as well as browse, search, and filter tens of thousands of recipes in the Recipe Catalog -- with new recipes added every day," Apple said in a press release. "The beautifully designed recipe format makes it easy to review ingredients and directions, and a new cook mode takes step-by-step instructions to the full screen. Users can also save their favorite recipes for later and access them offline."

While most of the content will only be available to Apple News+ subscribers, the Cupertino-based company notes that select stories and recipes in the Food section will be available to non-subscribers when it launches in April. An Apple News+ subscription costs $13 a month and offers users access to the top stories in the world from over 400 publishers.