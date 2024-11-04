Apple launched its new 7th generation iPad mini just a few weeks ago in mid-October. The tiny tablet is powered by an A17 Pro chip that fully supports Apple Intelligence , Apple's suite of AI features. Now, thanks to this deal from Amazon, you can already score the new iPad mini for $100 off.

Amazon has already dropped the price of the brand-new iPad mini 7 from $500 to $484. But now, thanks to a coupon, the price has been brought down to $400, saving you $100 on the iPad mini 7 compared to Apple's Store, which lists it at $500. The Amazon sales coupon applies to the iPad mini in purple, blue, and starlight. Space gray, unfortunately, has no coupon savings at this time.

Tablets always get decent discounts leading up to or during Black Friday, and the new iPad mini is no exception.

iPad mini (seventh generation) $400 $500 Save $100 Apple's 7th generation miniature-sized iPad, complete with an A17 Pro chip for full-fledged Apple Intelligence support. Brand Apple Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Operating System iPadOS 18 Ports USB-C (10Gbps) Display type 8.3-inch 2266 x 1488 LCD Price $500, $600, $800 Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, optional cellular 5G Colors Space gray, starlight, purple, blue Weight 0.65lbs (293g) Wi-Fi, 0.66lbs (297g) Cellular SoC Apple A17 Pro Front Camera 12-megapixel ultra-wide Rear Camera 12-megapixel wide Dimensions 7.69 x 5.3 x 0.25-inches (195.4 x 134.8 x 6.3mm) Expand $400 at Amazon

The iPad mini 7 is a great media consumption device

Although it could have a better display

The iPad mini's 8.3-inch display makes it a compelling choice if you want something small and light to travel with, especially over the holidays. Its compact size makes it easy to quickly stuff in a bag for a road trip or flight. Thanks to the A17 Pro chip inside, it's a portable powerhouse, too, and it supports all of Apple's new Apple Intelligence AI features.

Of course, every device has its flaws, and as Patrick O'Rourke's Pocket-lint review points out, the display is lackluster, which might leave some people still reaching for their phones.

However, if you're not worried about having a high refresh rate OLED screen and just want something you can quickly watch a show or play a game on, then the iPad mini (2024) is worth looking at, especially since it's brand new and already $100 off. Also, thanks to its size and how user-friendly iPadOS is, the iPad mini is a great tablet to consider gifting to your parents or grandparents, especially if they aren't quite as up to snuff on technology.

You can catch the iPad mini 7 deal on Amazon now. The clippable coupon says this offer expires on January 1st, 2025. So get some of your Christmas shopping done early, or perhaps even treat yourself.