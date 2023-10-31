Key Takeaways The new M3 iMac is touted as being up to two times faster than the previous M1 model and offers 2.5x faster performance than the 27-inch version.

The iMac retains its 4.5K Retina display and standard hardware features such as a 1080p FaceTime HD camera and a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio.

The M3 iMac starts at $1,299 for the 8-core GPU option and is available for order now, with shipping scheduled to begin on Nov. 7. The 10-core GPU option starts at $1,499.

During Apple's surprise Halloween themed 'Scary Fast' October event, CEO Tim Cook and his team detailed a slew of new updates: Three new M3 chipsets, accompanied by new MacBook models, and, as we predicted, a much-anticipated update to its ever-popular 24-inch iMac. And while, yes, the machine will technically be different, the signature all-in-one is getting more of a software update than anything else. Here's what you need to know about the new M3 iMac, including its performance, features, how expensive it is, and how to buy it.

What's new with Apple's 2023 iMac lineup?

The iMac now comes with the M3 chipset

There aren't too many upgrades elsewhere

Apple is sticking with a 4.5K Retina display

Starting with speed, Apple claims that the M3 model is up to two times faster than the M1 iMac and delivers 2.5x faster performance than its 27-inch sibling. As for storage, the new iMac packs 2TB and up to 24GB of unified memory. Like the MacBook Pro laptops, the all-in-one will run on macOS Sonoma.

In terms of hardware, the iMac is pretty standard, promising a 1080p FaceTime HD camera for quality video calls, and it has a 4.5K 24-inch Retina display. Of course, the desktop is accompanied by the slim Touch ID-enabled keyboard and tiny but might mouse. And while Apple is increasingly swapping its Lightning ports for universal USB-C across its phone and laptop ranges, with the new iMac update, it somehow neglected to upgrade any accessories.

Despite expectations for Apple to release Mac accessories with USB-C ports at its Scary fast event, the company continues to offer the Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard with Lightning ports, even for the new 24-inch iMac models; a disappointment for those aiming to eliminate Lightning cables after the iPhone 15's debut.

Like the 2021 iMac, the M3 24-inch model strays from the traditional silver hue and comes in seven colors: green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver. The machine also features a six=speaker sound system with Apple's Spatial Audio.

How much are the M3 iMacs and when can you buy them?

24-inch iMac with 8-core GPU and M3 starts at $1,299

24-inch iMac with 10-core GPU and M3 starts at $1,499

Available now, starts shipping Nov. 7.

Starting at $1,299 (8-core GPU), the 24-inch iMac is available to order on Apple's online storefront starting now, and the company says it will start arriving to both physical storefronts and customers starting Nov. 7. If you'd like an M3 iMac that has a 10-core GPU, that starts at $1,499.