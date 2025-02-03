Summary Apple could be launching a new iCloud service called "Confetti" for event invitations.

There is a lot of Apple news out there right now. The Cupertino-based company is reportedly about to launch a new way for users to invite people to gatherings . In addition, AppleCare+ in retail stores is about to undergo some changes, Sony VR controller support for Vision Pro is still in the works, and new Beats earbuds are also coming.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple will launch a new iCloud service called “Confetti” very soon. The feature is "a new way to invite people to parties, functions, and meetings." The report says Apple has been looking to improve its calendar app for years, and Confetti is just the start.

Confetti is reportedly part of iOS 18.3, which means Apple could activate it for users who already have the update at any moment. It's unclear if Confetti will be a standalone app or integrated with Calendar or another app. This isn't the first time there has been talk of a new invite feature coming to iOS; last month, code referencing it was found in iOS 18.3, so it's likely coming sooner rather than later.

AppleCare+ is changing at Apple Stores

You may want to hold off buying AppleCare+ in store

If you plan to buy a new Apple device in-store soon, you might want to purchase AppleCare+ online afterward instead of in-store. Why? AppleCare+ plans available at Apple's retail stores could be changing. Bloomberg reports that Apple will only offer subscriptions to AppleCare+ and no longer offer biennial one-time purchases in-store.

For example, when you buy an iPhone, you can get an AppleCare+ subscription for $10 a month or $200 for two years. The latter option will reportedly be removed from stores but still available at Apple's online store. This change is expected to impact US Apple retail stores, but it's unclear if it is rolling out globally.

Sony VR controller support is still coming to the Vision Pro

New Beats earbuds launching soon

Turning to the Vision Pro, which launched almost a year ago, it was recently reported that Apple was working with Sony to add support for its PlayStation VR controllers to the Vision Pro. The feature is still in development, and Gurman reports that it will likely come to the Vision Pro as part of a visionOS software update later this year.

Finally, in the world of audio, Apple is reportedly set to launch the Powebeats Pro 2 wireless earbuds on February 11. The earbuds could cost $250 in the US, and are an alternative to AirPods Pro aimed at fitness users.

Apple has a lot more in the works besides Confetti, AppleCare+ plan changes, and Vision Pro updates. The Cupertino-based company has a lot of upgrades to its popular devices in-store this year, plus the iPhone 17 lineup featuring the iPhone 17 Air is expected to debut in September.