If you've been considering switching to Apple Music , now is a good time to do so, thanks to this new promotion from Apple.

New and "eligible" subscribers can get six months of Apple Music for just $3 in celebration of the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show this Sunday for a limited time. That's quite a significant savings, considering one month of Apple Music is regularly $11. The Cupertino-based company describes it as "Apple Music's biggest offer yet."

Apple also says "eligible" subscribers can receive the offer but doesn't provide details about the eligibility requirements. It's best to check the offer page (see below) to see if you qualify for the promotion. If you're looking to jam out to thousands of tunes for the next six months without forking out a lot of cash, this offer is the way to go.

There are advantages to choosing Apple Music over other music streaming apps like Spotify or Amazon Music. For starters, if you like Apple Music and want to keep it after this six-month promotion, it costs $11 a month, which is one dollar cheaper a month than Spotify Premium and Amazon Music Unlimited , which both cost $12 a month.

Additionally, Apple Music has one of the biggest song libraries on the planet, with over 100 million tunes to listen to. Apple Music also supports spatial audio (a better version of surround sound) and lossless audio, which means the music you're hearing is not compressed and sounds better. Spotify offers Premium subscribers 320kbit/s audio quality, which does sound similar to lossless, but some audiophiles can tell the difference.

A disadvantage Apple Music has is a lack of podcasts. If you like listening to them, unfortunately, you'll have to switch to the Apple Podcasts app to listen to them. Unlike Spotify, which has music, audiobooks, and podcasts all in one app, which makes it easier to jump around what you're listening to. Still, $3 for six months is a great deal and worth checking out if you want to try out Apple Music for the first time. The deal is only available for a limited time, so act fast.