Key Takeaways Apple Music's Set List feature allows artists to turn upcoming shows into playlists for fans.

Artists need to link Bandsintown to Apple Music to create and share set lists on social media.

Apple Music's new feature helps artists connect with fans, announce tours, and helps fan relive concert experiences.

Have you ever been to a concert and the next day you were immediately playing the music you heard the night before? Or do you just want to relive memories from the concert you went to a few months ago? Well Apple Music's new Set List feature might be of interest to you.

Thanks to the new Set Lists feature, Apple Music now gives artists the ability to turn their upcoming concert or recent set list into a playlist on Apple Music . To do this, artists have to use the service Bandsintown, a popular concert tour information site, and link it to their Apple Music for Artists account.

This new feature is a handy way for artists, small or big, to share their music with fans. The Set Lists can be shared on social media, helping artists reach fans who attended the show, or maybe missed it. Set Lists can also help artists promote an upcoming show.

Apple says the new feature "can be a fun way to announce a future tour, reach fans who couldn’t make the live experience, or reconnect with those that were at your show."

The feature does require artists to create the Set Lists themselves, so hopefully your favorite artists jumps on board with the new feature. While the Set List feature is new, Apple Music has curated music from popular concert tours into set lists before, such as Iron Maiden's ongoing The Future Past World Tour.

Related Changing to YouTube Music? This is how to port your Apple Music playlists If you're moving on from Apple Music there's a tool to port your playlists to a new service, but it only works with YouTube Music.

How does Apple Music's Set List work?

Artists will need to link their Apple Music account to Bandsintown

For artists to create a Set List, they have to tap the plus icon next to Artists Playlists in Apple Music and create a new Sit List. Artists then can create a set list of all the songs they plan on playing during their show. The set list can be changed or altered afterward if the artists change their set list.

From there, the artist selects what type of show it is, such as a concert, tour, or residency, and creates a name for the event. To link the set list to an upcoming event, the Artist needs to connect to their Bandsintown account and enter any location and date details. Then, in Apple Music, the artist sets a publishing date for the Set List.

For full instructions and complete details on Set Lists for artists, you can check out Apple's official post on it.

I particularly like how this feature can help new and upcoming artists share their set lists when they have an upcoming gig. Discovering new artists is my favorite part of music streaming platforms, and Set Lists seems like a great way to discover even more music and artists, even if you weren't at the show.