Apple Music Classical is finally coming, and you can pre-order the free iPhone app right now via the App Store. But that's all you can do because the app won't be available anywhere else at launch.

Apple hasn't officially announced the app as such, but a new Apple Music Classical app is in the App Store and you can pre-order it for download on 28 March.

The good news is that you won't need a special subscription, TechCrunch notes. Instead, Apple Music Classical will be available to everyone who has an Apple Music subscription whether that's an individual, family, or Apple One offering.

But the lack of apps on other devices is strange, and something that we can surely expect to change in due course. Right now we're told that the Apple Music Classical app will only work on iPhones running iOS 15.4 or later, but there's no word on when the Mac or Apple Watch will get in on the act.

As for Android, Apple Music subscribers will just have to wait although we're told that an app is on the way and that it should be released "soon."

All of that aside, the Apple Music Classical offering seems pretty solid. Listeners will be able to search for music "by composer, work, conductor, or even catalog number." In terms of quality, music will be streamed in resolutions of up to 192 kHz/24-bit Hi-Res Lossless. And because this is Apple, thousands of the tracks will also be available in spatial audio for better or for worse.

This new app is the result of Apple's 2021 buyout of Dutch music streamer Primephonic and has even appeared in various code references in iOS betas before now. But it's finally here, or almost, and Apple Music subscribers will still have a new way to listen to their favourite classical music. So long as they do it on their iPhone, that is.