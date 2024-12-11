Key Takeaways Apple Music introduces 3 new global radio stations with unique themes: Música Uno, Club, and Chill.

Música Uno features Mexican, reggaetón, and pop music, Club offers dance mixes and Chill provides mellow tunes.

You can access these stations on the Apple Music app or ask Siri to play them.

If you're a fan of Apple Music's radio stations, you'll be happy to hear that the Cupertino-based company is expanding its free live radio offerings.

Apple has launched three new live global radio stations on Apple Music. Apple Música Uno, Apple Music Club, and Apple Music Chill. These stations join the already existing Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits, and Apple Music Country.

"We put a lot of time and care into making sure these new radio stations are really bespoke, highly curated, and hosted by some of the world’s best music commentators with unique programming that we know our listeners will love," Apple said in a press release.

Each new station offers something unique

Each of the stations Apple Music has introduced today has its own unique theme and set of hosts. Apple Música Uno will play music from a ton of different genres, including Música Mexicana, reggaetón, tropical, Latin pop and more. The station will be hosted by prominent stars, such as Becky G. Fellow, Rauw Alejandro and Grupo Foretra. Radio personalities Evelyn Sicairos and Lechero will also host shows on the station.

If you love dance and electronic music, Apple Music Club is where the never-ending party is at. The station will be hosted by Tim Sweeney (no, not the Epic Game's CEO) and DJ artist NAINA, who will provide you with details about each mix on the station. According to Apple, the mixes will "cover a full spectrum of sounds, from the festival circuit to the underground — all of them also available at any time as DJ Mixes on Apple Music."

Finally, there is Apple Music Chill, which Apple describes as "an escape, a refuge, a sanctuary in sound." Its meant to be a channel people can put on in the background at work or while studying, and mellow out. Apple Music's Sabi will act as a station guide, with Brian Eno, Stephan Moccio, and Zane Lowe hosting their own shows on the station.

"All my listening life I’ve been drawn to the slower, quieter, more mysterious end of the musical spectrum," said host Brian Eno in a press release. "My radio show gives me the chance to share with others some of the things I’ve found there."

You can listen to all three of these new radio stations on Apple Music for free. As someone who spends a lot of time driving, I still love listening to the radio, so I'm excited about checking out these new stations and seeing what they have to offer.