Apple Maps can now show people in the United States and Canada where to park.

Apple Maps will now show you where to park - but only in two countries

Users of Apple Maps can now use the app to find places to park, although only if they happen to be in the United States or Canada right now. Apple hasn't yet said if the feature will roll out internationally, unfortunately.

The new feature, which is built into the Apple Maps app on iPhones, pulls data from the parking platform SpotHero and offers information on more than 8,000 different parking locations.

What makes the SpotHero integration so important is the fact users can now search for a point of interest and then find parking spots ahead of their arrival. Even better, options are available for whittling down results to show spots that offer EV charging, disabled parking, and more.

MacRumors notes that users need never leave the Apple Maps app, with a new "Parking" button found behind the "More" button on points of interest. However, SpotHero does note that the feature isn't available on the Mac just yet - that's apparently going to change in the future although no timescale has been given.

The latest addition of SpotHero integration and parking support is another example of Apple's ongoing improvements to a mapping app that was once particularly poor - especially when compared with the competition from Google. But new features like improved navigation, 3D landmarks, and altogether better mapping data have made Apple Maps a viable choice for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users everywhere.

Apple recently added support for multi-stop routes to Apple Maps, with the new capabilities arriving as part of the iOS 16 update that was released to the public in September 2022. Multi-stop routes allow Apple Maps users to add additional locations to a trip, beyond the standard start and destination.

The Apple Maps app comes pre-installed on all Apple devices, although it can of course be deleted if required. Those who prefer an alternative mapping app can find plenty in the App Store including the one most people are familiar with in Google Maps.