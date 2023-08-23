Key Takeaways The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack is currently at its lowest price ever on Amazon, making it a great deal for iPhone users.

The MagSafe Battery Pack is Apple's in-house battery life extender for iPhones, and it's currently at one of its lowest prices ever on Amazon. It's compatible with all the latest models of the iPhone, starting with iPhone 12. That includes all iPhone 12- 14 models, including the Max and Mini. Magnetically attaching to the back of your phone, the battery pack offers a wire-free 24-hours of extra battery. Topping out at 11mm and stretching over the bottom two-thirds of the back of an iPhone, the pack is thinner than the original iPhone, and still functions with MagSafe compatible cases, so you won't have to sacrifice protection for power.

Why you should get this Apple MagSafe Battery Pack deal?

Between streaming music and TV shows, navigating new city streets, iMessaging, FaceTiming, and calling, we demand a lot from our iPhones. And while each new iPhone model boasts longer battery life, it always helps to keep an extra power source on hand to avoid the inevitable: a dead phone right when you need it most. Personally, my iPhone 12 Pro Max battery is fine most days, but I've noticed after long days at the beach or the zoo that the battery just doesn't last an entire day, especially when I can't help but take pictures of my daughter every five minutes.

So, full transparency, I'm picking up the MagSafe Battery Pack while it's on sale for under it's usually steep $99 tag. While I don't view it as something I'll use on my phone every day (yet), it seems like the perfect solution to avoided being stranded with a dead phone. Plus, at $84, it's the lowest the device has been since March, according to price tracker CamelCamelCamel - and we all know Apple products rarely go on sale. So, if you don't want to wait until October's Prime Big Deal Days for another hopeful sale or the promise of a fully charged phone ahead of holiday season, you'll want to act now.