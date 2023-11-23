Apple's iPad portfolio is excellent. All the models within the line up have their own attributes and they all have their place in the range too. If you want a tablet for basic browsing and watching the odd flick, the iPad (9th generation) or iPad (10th generation) will serve you well. If you are looking for something with a bit more power, perhaps a tablet that you can dabble with a little work on, the iPad Air is the one you'll want. For those that need even more power and are planning to do more intensive tasks like video editing or drawing, one of the iPad Pro models should be in your basket.

However great these slabs are in their own right though, there is an accessory that can make any one of them even more powerful and significantly more useful, and that's the Magic Keyboard. Unfortunately, Apple's official Magic Keyboard doesn't come cheap but it is worth the cash, especially if you are planning to work on your iPad. Let me tell you why.

Which iPad models is the Magic Keyboard compatible with?

First up, be careful not to confuse the Magic Keyboard with the Magic Keyboard Folio or the Smart Keyboard Folio, both of which are slightly different (and cheaper). The Magic Keyboard I'm reviewing here is available for the iPad Pro models - both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions - and the Magic Keyboard compatible with the 11-inch iPad Pro model is also compatible with the iPad Air.

You'll therefore need to make sure you pick the right Magic Keyboard for the iPad you have. The Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro 12.9-inch is compatible with the 3rd generation of the iPad Pro and newer running iPadOS 14.5 or later. The Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro 11-inch is compatible with all generations of the smaller iPad Pro and the 4th and 5th generation of the iPad Air. They too need to be running iPadOs 14.5 or later however.

How to check the iPad model you have

If you aren't sure what iPad model you have then we have a separate feature you can check out to help. In short, you'll need to open Settings on your iPad then General, then About; tap on the Model Number section to change it to the "A" code. Once you have the A code, you'll need to cross reference with Apple's own list to figure it out.

Design

Smart and considered throughout

The Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro and iPad Air has a great design overall and it's smart too. It attaches magnetically to the iPad Pro models or the iPad Air via the Smart Connector, which is the three small metal pins you'll see on the rear of the tablets. Line up the iPad with the Magic Keyboard case and it snaps reassuringly into place and it is solid when in use too with no slipping or sliding around.

Close

Once attached, you can tilt the iPad within a certain angle into the position that you prefer. The bottom of the iPad comes away from the Magic Keyboard case in a floating cantilever design, while the rest of the iPad remains attached to the soft-to-touch case material.

Unlike the Smart Keyboard Folio, the Magic Keyboard does need to be charged. When attached to the iPad Pro or iPad Air, it can do this via the Smart Connector, though you can also charge it separately via the USB-C port hidden at the end of the aluminium cylinder you'll find at the top of the keyboard. If you use this port when the iPad is attached, it will charge both the keyboard and iPad at the same time. Handy.

The Magic Keyboard comes in two colour options - white or black. The white does get grubby quite quickly, though the black isn't immune from the same either. It's more of a grey than a black, so pick the colour you like the best rather than trying to choose one for practicality sake. I recommend using a baby wipe to clean the front of the Magic Keyboard folio, though be careful when cleaning the keys.

The rear of the Magic Keyboard folio case has an indented Apple logo on the back and a cutout for the rear camera on the iPad Pro or iPad Air. It looks better on the iPad Pro models thanks to the square camera housing, but the smaller option looks fine on the iPad Air too - there's just more on show around the camera lens. On the front, the Magic Keyboard folio case is completely plain, though it does offer good protection for the iPad, with all elements covered aside from the edges.

When attached, the magnetic strip used for the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) or Apple Pencil (USB-C) is easily accessible at the top, as are the volume keys and power button on the left edge. It's considered and it works. There is a backlight on the keyboard too, which is handy for when working in darker environments and at the bottom of the keyboard, there is a rectangular trackpad, which is a great additional way of navigating the iPad's display and iPadOS.

Performance

Delivering real productivity to the iPad

What surprised me the most about the Magic Keyboard is just how lovely it is to type on. I use Apple's Bluetooth Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and a numeric keypad the majority of the time for typing, or the built-in keyboard on my MacBook Air 15-inch, but I very much enjoy typing on the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro and iPad Air when I am out and about and don't have my laptop with me.

It takes a little bit of time to get used to the narrower stance compared to the full-sized Bluetooth Magic Keyboard - and this is more apparent on the smaller Magic Keyboard than the one designed for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro - but once you familiarise yourself with where the keys are, you'll likely find it a joy to type on.

The keys make for a very comfortable typing experience and the scissor mechanism with 1mm travel is lovely and responsive. It is a little clicker than the Mac's Magic Keyboard, but it's still a great experience overall. The trackpad at the bottom of the keyboard is responsive too and it makes for a nice change compared to using touch. I found the trackpad especially helpful when using Stage Manager as it gives you a little more freedom.

What I don't like about the Magic Keyboard

When it comes to the general typing experience and protection level, I think the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro and iPad Air is excellent. It does have some downfalls though and they are ones to be aware of before you spend the $300 (or $350 if you're buing for an iPad Pro 12.9) this keyboard case costs.

Firstly, the Magic Keyboard case for iPad Pro and iPad Air is heavy - and that's especially true in the case of the 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard. Both the Air and the Pro are lovely and light on their own - and the iPad Pro 12.9-inch isn't heavy either for its size - but the Magic Keyboard does significantly increase their weight. For the larger iPad Pro 12.9-inch, the Magic Keyboard makes it almost the same weight as the MacBook Air. It means that while great protection is offered here, it will weigh down your bag when carrying it around.

The Magic Keyboard is also very expensive and there is no getting away from that. It's a significant investment, whether you're buying it for the iPad Air or either of the iPad Pro models. You'll also find that the battery of your iPad will reduce quicker when the Magic Keyboard is attached compared to when it is not. It's not a huge impact but there is an impact nevertheless, so make sure you have a USB-C cable with you if you're planning on doing a day of work.

Verdict

The Magic Keyboard brings a superb typing and trackpad experience to the iPad, with a super simple setup and the bonus of great protection when the keyboard isn't in use.

It is heavy and it is very expensive, but the quick attachment to the iPad Pro and iPad Air models, coupled with the responsive typing experience and the passthrough charging makes this the king of the iPad accessories.

Whether it is worth the money will depend on what you plan to do on your iPad, but if working on the move is something you're keen on, it's a must-have.