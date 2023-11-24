Apple's iPad (10th generation) is an excellent everyday iPad. It delivers everything the majority will need from a tablet and while there are more powerful options in the iPad portfolio, if you're after an iPad for browsing, watching content and dabbling in the odd bit of work, the iPad (10th generation) is superb.

What makes it even better however, is the Apple Magic Keyboard Folio. This accessory might be pricey - and pricey is putting it mildly - but it is perfect for enhancing productivity and it's more useful than the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro and iPad Air when it comes to watching content and accessing settings too.

Apple Magic Keyboard Folio Recommended $169 $249 Save $80 The Apple Magic Keyboard Folio is a superb addition to the iPad (10th generation). There's no getting away from its high price tag - you'd be forgiven for thinking the iPad came with it to be honest - but it offers great performance, a lovely typing experience and it adds extra functionality too. As far as iPad accessories go, this is up there with my top choices for the iPad (10th generation) and if you're planning on working on the go, or you want an extra way to use your iPad, the Magic Keyboard Folio is a must-have. Pros Clever two-piece design

Lovely typing experience

Good protection

Added functionality with media keys Cons Expensive

Which iPad models is the Magic Keyboard Folio compatible with?

The Apple Magic Keyboard Folio is specifically designed for the iPad (10th generation) and that is the only iPad model it is compatible with.

It's easy to confuse the naming with the Apple Magic Keyboard, but that is more expensive (I know, it's hard to think that's possible) and it is designed for the iPad Pro models and the iPad Air.

If you have the iPad (9th generation) or older, there is another keyboard folio case for those models called the Smart Keyboard Folio. Confusing, I know. For those with the iPad (10th generation) however, this is the Apple keyboard you'll want to pair it up with.

How to check what iPad model you have

If you aren't sure which iPad model you have, then open up Settings on your iPad and tap on General. In the About menu, you will see the model number which you can tap on to reveal the A number, after which you can match up the number with what generation iPad you have using the list in our separate feature.

Clever design

Two parts have their benefits

The Magic Keyboard Folio design is smart. It comes in two pieces which means it lacks the structure that you get from the Magic Keyboard designed for the iPad Pro, but there are some benefits to this design too.

Close

The back of the Magic Keyboard Folio attaches to the iPad (10th generation) magnetically, snapping reassuringly into place to protect the aluminium rear with its soft-to-touch material. As it is separate from the keyboard base, it means you can use it on its own without the keyboard if you want to, which is useful when watching content for example.

The adjustable stand is also on this element of the Magic Keyboard Folio so you can adjust your iPad (10th gen) to the position and angle you want and there's more flexibility than with the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro too. It's also great for flights as while you can use an iPad during take off and landing, you have to detach a keyboard. With this case, you can just slip off the keyboard and carry on typing on the screen until you're up in the air where you can pop it back on and continue tapping straight away thanks to the instant connection.

The base of the Magic Keyboard Folio attaches to the iPad (10th generation) via the Smart Connector that is positioned on the bottom edge when the iPad is being held horizontally. Like the rear, it snaps into place and it's nice and sturdy when on with no additional setup required. There is no separate charging port on the Magic Keyboard Folio like there is on the Magic Keyboard, though the keyboard will draw power from your iPad through the Smart Connector and you can of course charge your iPad via its USB-C port while the Magic Keyboard Folio is attached should you need to add some power.

The keyboard element of the Magic Keyboard Folio is very similar in design to the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro/iPad Air. It is slim and slender in its design with a trackpad positioned below the keyboard itself, which offers keys using a scissor mechanism with 1mm travel. There's also a 14-key function row at the top of the keyboard - something the more expensive Magic Keyboard lacks.

When not in use, the keyboard base closes to protect the display of your iPad (10th generation), though you can of course also detach the keyboard entirely as I mentioned.

Great performance

Adding great productivity to the iPad (10th generation)

The Apple Magic Keyboard Folio doesn't just offer protection for the iPad (10th generation), it also delivers a great typing experience. Take it from someone who types thousands of words each day, it makes a difference what keyboard you use.

I'm used to the Bluetooth Magic Keyboard that Apple sells separately, which has full-sized keys for all elements, or the built-in keyboard on my MacBook Air 15-inch. It therefore takes me a little bit of time to adjust to the slightly squashed keys that surround the main letters on the Magic Keyboard Folio but you're talking a matter of minutes. Once you've typed a few sentences, it's a lovely natural typing experience on the Magic Keyboard Folio and it's a perfect on-the-move solution when you don't want to carry around a laptop.

You'll likely find the keyboard a little clickier than other more permanent keyboards you may use at home, and this is mainly down to the thin base from my experience, but there is something quite nice about the clicks on the Magic Keyboard Folio too.

I mentioned that the Keyboard Folio draws power from your iPad (10th generation) through the Smart Connector and you will find that continuous typing will reduce the battery of your iPad quicker than just watching a film or browsing the web, but it's not a huge impact so this is by no means a dealbreaker.

Elsewhere, the trackpad at the bottom of the keyboard is lovely and responsive and it offers multi-touch gestures too, as well as a cursor for navigating iPadOS. This makes for a great change compared to using touch all the time and it's nice to have a mix of both available. Sadly, there is no Stage Manager support on the iPad (10th generation) but it is still handy for navigating Safari, Pages and spreadsheets.

I also very much appreciate the row of function keys at the top of the keyboard. The Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro doesn't have these function keys and they are something I miss greatly when using it. It means certain settings are more easily accessible, like turning the brightness up and down or pausing Netflix while you pop to get an extra chocolate bar. Why the Magic Keyboard doesn't offer the function keys is beyond me, but they are very much appreciated on the Magic Keyboard Folio.

What I don't like about the Magic Keyboard Folio

There's very little not to love about the Magic Keyboard Folio, though I would like to see it come in different colours. The iPad (10th generation) has some lovely colour options, from bright pink and bright blue to bright yellow. The Magic Keyboard Folio is only available in White - there isn't even a Black option like the Magic Keyboard - and while the White is nice and fresh, it does get grubby and there's definitely space for Apple to add colour here to make it more fun. It offers coloured accessories with the iMac so why not for what I'd consider to be its most "fun" iPad?

The two-part design is also a bit of a catch 22. It is great for versatility and the ability to detect the keyboard is definitely useful, though as I mentioned, it doesn't feel quite as sturdy as the Magic Keyboard option that has a solid aluminium hinge. Still, the lack of hinge does mean the Magic Keyboard Folio is significantly lighter than the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro so that's certainly something to take as a win.

Otherwise, the only other thing I don't love about this iPad accessory is the price. It's by no means cheap - you're basically talking about 50 per cent of the cost of the iPad (10th generation) again. That said, it does add some great functionality to the iPad (10th generation) and it makes it an even better tablet, which is saying something.

Verdict

The Apple Magic Keyboard Folio is a superb addition to the iPad (10th generation). There's no getting away from its high price tag - you'd be forgiven for thinking the iPad came with it to be honest - but it offers great performance, a lovely typing experience and it adds extra functionality too.

I'd love to see it come in different colour options, but otherwise, there is very little to complain about here. The two-piece design is smart and considered, offering protection and versatility, while the keyboard and trackpad genuinely enhance productivity.

As far as iPad accessories go, this is up there with my top choices for the iPad (10th generation) and if you're planning on working on the go, or you want an extra way to use your iPad, the Magic Keyboard Folio is a must-have.