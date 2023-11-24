Apple Magic Keyboard Folio $169 $249 Save $80 The Apple Magic Keyboard Folio is an exceptional accessory for the iPad (10th generation) offering a superb typing experience, alongside a great trackpad and media controls within the function keys. This deal is too good to miss with $80 off. $169 at Amazon $219 at Best Buy

There are some fantastic deals out there for Black Friday and that especially goes for Apple products where some of the discounts across multiple retailers are huge. There are great savings on iPads and Apple Watch models, with the iPad (10th generation) and the Apple Watch Series 9 both highly recommended on our must buy list. There is something else you should be adding to your basket if you are planning to buy the Apple iPad (10th generation) or you already have it however, and that's the Magic Keyboard Folio. It currently has an incredible deal on it for Black Friday with $80 off, putting it at $169 instead of $249.

Why should you buy the Apple Magic Keyboard Folio?

I recently reviewed the Apple Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro and iPad Air and it delivers a wonderful typing experience. The same can be said for the Apple Magic Keyboard Folio designed for the regular iPad (10th generation).

Depsite the Magic Keyboard being the more expensive of these iPad keyboard options, it doesn't have function keys at the top which means no media controls. The Magic Keyboard Folio does however, with not only keys for brightening and dimming the iPad's display, but volume controls and fast forward and rewind controls too. That makes it not only a great accessory for delivering a superb typing experience, but it's perfect for watching content on your iPad (10th generation) too.

All iPad models are discounted for Black Friday but it is the iPad (10th generation) that I would recommend the majority buy, offering enough power to watch content, browse the internet and dabble in the odd bit of work, and the Magic Keyboard Folio is a perfect compainion.

Splitting into two parts - which is more convenient than the Magic Keyboard alternative for the iPad Air - the Magic Keyboard Folio offers great protection for your tablet, alongside helping with productivity. The trackpad below the keys is lovely and responsive in my experience, while the scissor mechanism with 1mm travel offers a really great typing experience. As you might expect, the stand is also adjustable for flexible viewing angles so you cam tilt your iPad just how you like it for watching content or writing up that report.

There is only one colour option - which is perhaps the only downside of this iPad accessory - but it snaps very easily onto the iPad (10th

generation) and you can start typing and using the trackpad to navigate iPadOS immediately with no additional setup required. At full price, the Magic Keyboard Folio is a must-have accessory for the iPad (10th generation) but at this price, it's a no brainer.