If you've been looking for a discounted Mac, now is your chance. Best Buy and Amazon are offering up to $400 off on a MacBook Pro and Mac Mini.

Those of you who are on a budget but want a MacBook Pro that can still pack a punch, a 2021 MacBook Pro is currently $500 off at Best Buy. This deal brings the price down to just $1,599, which is significantly less expensive than the newer M2 models. The 14-inch MacBook Pro is an M1 Pro-equipped laptop with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It offers nearly the same features as the latest models, including support for two external displays, a Mini LED screen, and better battery life.

While the M1 Pro model from 2021 may not be as fast as the new M2-powered MacBook Pros, it is still a speedy machine and a fantastic option for content creators and power users. It comes with an Apple's M1 Pro chip and features up to 10-core CPU, up to a 32-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine.

The laptop also offers longer battery life of up to 17 hours, up to 64GB of unified memory, and up to 8TB SSD storage.

View more:

If you're interested in a Mac Mini, the M2-powered version is on sale at Amazon. This particular configuration includes 512GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, an eight-core CPU, and a 10-core GPU. Amazon is currently offering a discount of $100, bringing the price down to just $699.99. The new Mini is faster than its M1-equipped predecessor and is perfect for everyday computing needs. It boasts Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI 2.0 output, an ethernet port, a 3.5mm jack, and other ports.

The Mac Mini with M2 chip also has up to 10-core CP and up to 10-core GPU with 32 cores of graphics power. Keep in mind the desktop machine does not come with a monitor, keyboard, or mouse, so you'll need to source those on your own if you plan to purchase the Mini on sale.

For more about Macs, see Pocket-lint's guides: