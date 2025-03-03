Summary The launch of the new M4 MacBook Air lienup could happen as "early as this week."

A new iPad Air and 11th generation iPad are expected to launch shortly afterward with chipset upgrades.

Apple's update to Siri to make it's digital assistant "more conversational" is experiencing delays, and might not launch until iOS 20 instead of iOS 19.

The Apple rumor mill is in full swing right now. The M4 MacBook Air launch could be imminent, new iPads might be around the corner, and Siri's long-awaited conversational features might have been significantly delayed.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the M4 MacBook Air lineup could launch "as early as this week." Gurman reports that the stock of the current M3 MacBook Air is dwindling at Apple Stores and that Apple is preparing for an announcement that should take place in the next few days. No significant design changes are expected for the laptop; just a refresh of the 13-inch and 15-inch models to Apple's M4 chipset.

It's not just the MacBook Air getting some love from Apple soon. A new iPad Air and an 11th generation iPad are expected to be released soon, likely later in March or early April. Neither laptop is anticipated to undergo significant design changes and will likely just feature updates to processing power. The iPad Air may jump to the M3 or M4 chipset, while the new 11th generation iPad could be equipped with the A17 Pro chip to support Apple Intelligence.

Siri overhaul could be delayed until iOS 20

Some Siri improvements are coming with iOS 18.5

It’s no secret that Apple is working on major improvements to Siri. Last year, it was reported that "LLM Siri" is in the works, a major overhaul of Siri's architecture so it can respond to users more conversationally, similar to ChatGPT and Google Gemini . Initially, conversational Siri was believed to launch as part of an iOS 19 update next year, but that could no longer be the case.

Gurman now reports that Apple no longer plans to unveil conversational Siri at WWDC 2025 in June and that it might not launch until iOS 20. However, it's not all bleak for Siri. With iOS 18.5, which could launch in May, Siri is expected to gain new AI features, such as on-screen awareness and better in-app controls. Looking ahead to later this year, iOS 19 isn't initially anticipated to introduce many new Apple Intelligence features. Gurman notes that "it’s challenging to move on to next year's release before this year's operating system updates have rolled out to customers."

Apple's internal data reportedly shows "extremely low" usage of Apple Intelligence in the real world. Given the delays in feature rollouts, this likely won't surprise many. If conversational Siri isn't available until iOS 20, Apple Intelligence usage could remain low for quite a while. In the meantime, the launch of the new M4 MacBook Air is imminent, and new iPads are coming shortly afterwards, so Apple fans have new hardware to look forward to at least.