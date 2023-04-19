It looks like Apple's R&D department has its work cut out for it at the moment. Multiple rumours are not only pointing towards the launch of the Reality Pro headset, which has been in reports for the last eight years, but there is also evidence to suggest we might also see a new larger MacBook Air model, sitting alongside the excellent MacBook Air (M2) that launched in 2022.

Rumours are a little contradictory, but we are breaking them all down to give you an idea of what we might be able to expect. This is everything we have heard so far about the new MacBook Air 15-inch model.

June 2023 at WWDC?

Apple has announced it will hold its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) between 5 June and 9 June. The Day One keynote - where the company typically reveals new software builds for its iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch devices, as well as any new products it intends to launch during the event - will take place on 5 June.

It's expected we will see iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS and watchOS 10 software launches during the keynote, but there is also talk of the new 15-inch MacBook Air model appearing at the event.

The MacBook Air (M2, 2022) was announced with its all new design during WWDC 22 so it's definitely plausible a larger model of that device could be announced at WWDC 23. For now though, nothing is confirmed, nor will it be until the event itself.

Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) $1049 $1199 Save $150 The 2022 MacBook is simply one of the finest laptops money can buy. Powerful, portable and pretty with very little to complain about. $1049 at Amazon (US)

MacBook Air (15-inch) design

Same as 2022 model but larger

Same colours?

In 2022, Apple redesigned the MacBook Air and it is lovely. Unlike the MacBook Pro, there is currently only one model - a 13.6-inch model - rather than a 13-inch, 14-inch and 16-inch model. The MacBook Air does have a very similar design to the Pro models though, with a flat lid, slim bezels around the display and a notch at the top.

There are less ports than the Pro, no fans and the MacBook Air is a lot lighter, but there are clear similarities between the two ranges. With the redesign for the MacBook Air taking place only last year, we would expect any new models launched in 2023 to retain the same design.

It's therefore very possible the rumoured 15-inch MacBook Air will look identical to the current 13-inch MacBook Air (M2, 2022) model but on a larger scale and we are absolutely here for that. Bigger screen but still within a light and portable build? Yes please.

We suspect if that is the case, the 15-inch MacBook Air will also come in the same four colours as the current models: Silver, Starlight, Space Grey and Midnight.

MacBook Air (15-inch) display

15-inch screen

True Tone, 500nits

The current MacBook Air has a 13.6-inch LED-backlit display that sports a 2560 x 1664 pixel resolution. Rumours surrounding the specifics of the 15-inch MacBook Air's display are currently thin on the ground - other than the size - so it's not yet known what resolution it might offer.

Chances are it will be relative to the current model though, with a similar pixel density. That should also mean we will see a P3 wide colour gamut, True Tone technology and at least 500nits brightness on the larger model, if not improvements in some areas.

MacBook Air (15-inch) hardware and specs

M2 chip rather than M3?

It's this department where there are the biggest contradictions when it comes to rumours. Originally it was thought the 15-inch MacBook Air would launch alongside a 13-inch model, both of which would sport the new - currently unannounced - M3 chip.

The more recent reports - namely from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman who has a great track record with Apple devices - suggest the company will release a 15-inch MacBook Air on the M2 chip - or similar, matching that of the current 13.6-inch model.

The M2 chip has an 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, alongside up to a 10-core GPU. There's 8GB of memory within the base model of the current MacBook Air, configurable up to 24GB, while base storage starts at 512GB, configurable up to 2TB.

In terms of ports, the current MacBook Air model offers a 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe for charging and two Thunderbolt (USB 4) ports. We'd expect at least the same on the 15-inch model.

MacBook Air (15-inch) rumours: What's happened so far?

Here is everything we have heard so far about the MacBook Air.

16 April 2023: Hotly anticipated 15-inch MacBook Air could be weeks away, but there's bad news

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that the 15-inch MacBook Air is expected to launch at WWDC and "probably won't boast major new M3 chips." Instead, it's set to use "something in line with the current M2 processors."

11 April 2023: 15-inch MacBook Air production kicks into overdrive and hints at imminent launch, analyst says

Analyst Ross Young tweeted that display production for the 15-inch MacBook Air started in February 2023 and increased in the following March. Another increase in production is also planned for April 2023.

8 March 2023: Apple 8-core M3 chip will be inside both new MacBook Air models, claims report

Sources told 9to5Mac that both the 13-inch MacBook Air (codenamed J513) and the 15-inch variant (J515) are in the works and run on M3.

14 February 2023: New Apple MacBook Air 'series' tipped for Q2 2023 launch

A DigiTimes report (via MacRumors) reported that it is expected that the second quarter will see the release "of a new MacBook Air series, according to industry sources."

13 February 2023: First 15-inch MacBook Air tipped for April 2023 release

Analyst Ross Young claimed on Twitter that the “15.5-inch MacBook Air started panel production this month." He went on to say that he expects "an early April launch."

10 June 2022: Apple might treat us to a larger 15-inch MacBook Air next year

Bloomberg claimed Apple plans to release a 15-inch MacBook Air as soon as spring 2023.

24 March 2022: 15-inch MacBook Air model might appear in 2023

A report from Display Supply Chain Consultants claimed Apple is working on a larger laptop display.