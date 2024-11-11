Key Takeaways The Mac Mini's power button is oddly located on the bottom of the machine.

Apple said the reason for its location is due to the size of the Mac mini.

Most users rarely use the Mac mini's power button, making the location of it not that big of a deal.

The new redesigned Mac mini with Apple's M4 chipset is incredible. It has so much power and is so small that it literally fits in the palm of your hand. The best part too, it's still $599, making it Apple's most affordable Mac . However, one decision that sparked quite an uproar online when it was first spotted, was the placement of the Mac mini's power button on the bottom of the machine.

Apple VPs Greg Jozwiak and John Ternus recently provided a simple explanation for this powerful decision in an interview with a Chinese content creator on Billibilli (translated via ITHome). The Apple VPs said the main reason the power button is on the bottom is that the new Mac mini is half the size of the previous generation and the underside was the optimal spot to put it (via Gizmodo).

Furthermore, in their justification, the VPs said most users "never use the power button" on a Mac, which is absolutely true and also hilarious. I can't tell you the last time I pushed the power button on my Mac. It's either in use or sleeping.

The new Mac mini is very tiny

The power button's location isn't that big of a deal

The size of the new Mac mini is just five-by-five inches and two inches in height. I held it in-store recently and was just memorized by the size of it. Considering the price, size and performance of it, it's a hard deal to pass on.

When it was first revealed in late October, users were quick to notice the odd location of the power button, causing lots of discussion on social media platforms like X, about Apple's decision. The power button is located on the bottom rear-left corner of the Mac mini, closer to the back ports. One user on X came up with quite an ingenious solution to the problem.

Admittedly, turning on the Mac mini for the first time after you set it up might be a bit awkward, but after that, is it really going to be an issue? As Patrick O'Rourke's Pocket-lint review points out, most users won't be turning the Mac mini on and off very frequently anyways.

The new Mac mini starts at $599 and is available now. The base model M4 features a 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. An M4 Pro configuration of the Mac Mini is also available starting at $1399. Regardless of what you think about the power button's location, the Mac mini offers unbelievable value.