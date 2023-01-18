Apple launched two new, more powerful Mac minis. Here's how they compare to each other and the previous model.

Without anything near the usual pomp and ceremony, Apple launched new M2 Silicon powered versions of its popular MacBook Pro and Mac mini ranges in January 2022, making them available to order immediately.

With the Mac mini in particular there was quite a significant change. As well as offering a basic M2-powered version, it launched one with the M2 Pro, offering more power and more versatility in a package that's smaller and more affordable than the Mac Studio. In some ways, it's a Mac Studio 'Lite', but how exactly do the two M2 models compare to each other, and how much has changed from the 2020 M1-powered model?

Design and ports

All: 197 x 197 x 36mm - aluminium enclosure

M2 : 2x Thunderbolt 4/USB-C - 2x USB-A - Gigabit ethernet - 3.5mm port - HDMI

M2 Pro: 4x Thunderbolt 4/USB-C - 2x USB-A - Gigabit ethernet - 3.5mm port - HDMI

M1: 2x Thunderbolt 3/USB-C - 2x USB-A - Gigabit ethernet - 3.5mm port - HDMI

Like the last refresh of the Mac mini, it's only the internals that got any real update with the new M2-powered Mac minis. The design, shape and dimensions of the new model are the very same as they were two years ago, which in itself was the same as the previous Intel Core models. That's to say you get a flat, square case with rounded corners that takes up very little room on your desk, standing just 35.8mm tall.

The only visible differences between the models show up on the back of the device where the ports are, and even here they're not that much different. The M1 and M2 models both feature the same number and style of ports, except the newer M2 model has swapped out Thunderbolt 3 for Thunderbolt 4 protocol, meaning better data transfer rates and wider display support.

Otherwise, both of those models feature 2x USB-C ports, 2x USB-A ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port (which can be upgraded to 10-Gigabit), a 3.5mm headphone port and an HDMI port. The M2 Pro model features all of these, plus an additional two Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports, so you get four of those in total, for even more expansion and versatility.

Mac mini - as always - only comes in one colour: silver. Unlike its MacBook range, you don't get a choice of metal colours.

Power and performance

M2: 8-core CPU - 10-core GPU - 16-core Neural Engine

M2 Pro: 10-core/12-core CPU - 16-core/19-core GPU - 16-core Neural Engine

M1: 8-core CPU - 8-core GPU - 16-core Neural Engine

M2: 8GB/16GB/24GB RAM - 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB storage options

M2 Pro: 16GB/32GB RAM - 512GB/1TB/2TB/4TB/8TB storage options

M1: 8GB/16GB RAM - 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB storage options

Apple really upped the game for the new generation of Mac minis, and nowhere is that seen clearer than with the M2 Pro model, which has a more powerful chipset and is more capable of handling professional creative workflows than the standard M2, and the M2 itself is an upgrade on the M1.

Both the M2 and M1 feature 8-core CPUs made up of four power cores and four efficiency cores, but the M2 also comes with an additional two cores in its GPU. Both are built on a 5nm process, but the M2 is capable of higher clock speeds too, and so it is faster than the M1.

As for the M2 Pro, that ups the ante further. It's available with a 10-core or 12-core CPU and either a 16-core or 19-core GPU depending on which configuration you select.

The Neural engine that makes up part of the chip has 16 cores on all three models, but the M2 and M2 Pro's Neural Engines offer a 40 per cent increase in performance/speed according to Apple. With all of those enhancements combined, it should mean a faster all-round experience.

Things have improved on the memory/storage front as well, particularly if you go with the M2 Pro model. This top model comes with a minimum of 16GB RAM, and a minimum of 512GB storage. It is configurable up to 32GB RAM or a massive 8TB storage too, although once you push towards the higher ends of storage, the extra cost involved is quite significant.

The M2 model - by comparison - comes with the same 8GB/16GB RAM options as the older M1 machine, but also adds 24GB to the mix for those who want extra RAM for memory-hungry tasks like video editing multiple high-resolution video streams, 3D animation or opening more than 3 Chrome tabs. Jokes aside, the extra RAM option is definitely welcome. Both M1 and M2 models have the same four storage variations, starting at 256GB and climbing in increments to 2TB.

Connectivity & display support

M2: Up to 2x displays - 1x 6K/60Hz and either 1x 5K/60Hz or 1x 4K/60Hz

M2 Pro: Up to 3x displays - 2x 6K/60Hz and 1x 4K/60Hz

M1: Up to 2x displays - 1x 6K/60Hz and 1x 4K/60Hz

One of the big pain points of the M1 Mac mini was that you could only use two monitors at once if you used the HDMI port for one of them. You couldn't use both Thunderbolt ports for displays, and that meant your second display was limited to a maximum of 4K/60Hz. With the M2 models, that's changed.

Like the M1 Mac mini, the M2 machine can still support a 6K/60Hz monitor from one Thunderbolt port, but you can also plug in an additional monitor to the second Thunderbolt port up to 5K/60Hz. Or if you need that port for something else, you can still use the HDMI port for a 4K/60Hz monitor if you want.

If you go with the M2 Pro you get those extra ports and extra support for additional monitors. With the M2 Pro model you can use up to three displays, and two of them can be 6K/40Hz displays plugged into two Thunderbolt ports, with a third 4K/60Hz monitor connected to the HDMI port available should you need to use three monitors. If you only use one monitor, the good news is the M2 Pro model can support an 8K/60Hz monitor through its HDMI port, or a 4K monitor up to 240Hz refresh.

Wireless connectivity has been improved as well, with the M1's Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 being replaced by the newer Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 variants. With compatible routers/accessories, it means a more efficient, and more reliable wireless connection.

Price

M2: From £649/$599

M2 Pro: From £1399/$1299

M1: From £699/$699

Apart from all the other new features, the new pricing is also very appealing (perhaps more so in the US than in the UK). Where the M1 Mac mini started at $699/£699, the entry level M2 Mac mini now starts at $599/£649. That's a $100 drop in starting price in the US, and £50 off in the UK.

Of course, the cost creeps up very quickly once you start adding RAM and storage, and we'd always recommend going for a 16GB machine minimum to get the best experience from a Mac.

The M2 Pro model is breaking new ground with Mac mini pricing but is also careful not to creep up to Mac Studio pricing for its entry-level model. It starts at £1399/$1299 for the 16GB/512GB model, with additional cost accumulating as you configure your desired specs.

Conclusion

Like always, the Mac mini is appealing for its size and its cost-to-power ratio. It's an incredibly versatile machine that doesn't cost as much as any of Apple's other machines, and it's just become better value for money than it was last time yet, and it was already very good for the cash.

For video editors and creatives, the M2 Pro hits a lot of sweet spots and does so at a price that's comfortably cheaper than the Mac Studio. You get more ports, more power and more display support. It's a winner in our book, but one that will - understandably - cost more than the bog-standard Mac mini.